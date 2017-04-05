Drawing From Ambiguity: Portland Artist Exhibits at COCC

Pence Pinckney Art Gallery is showcasing the work of Portland artist Mandee Schroer, April 6-28, as part of its 2017 You Begin with Drawing exhibit series, with an opening reception and artist talk on Thursday, April 6, 4:30-6:30pm at the Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Bend campus gallery.

Schroer, who has exhibited nationally and internationally, is an adjunct professor at Portland State University where she teaches drawing and mixed media courses and leads classes abroad to both Italy and Mexico. Her residencies have included the Caldera Arts Center in Sisters. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico and her Master of Fine Arts from Portland State University.

“A majority of this work is inspired from 3-D forms that I create, with little control, in my studio,” the artist shared of her exhibit. “After these forms go through a series of transformations, they result in various shaped drawings often referring to twists and loose knots, and sometimes having no end or completion at all. I like to think that a certain level of my physical and mental discomforts are represented here through these ambiguous and imperfect forms.”

This event is part of the Pence Pinckney Art Gallery’s 2017 exhibit series, “You Begin with Drawing,” a theme focusing on one-person drawing exhibits and artist talks. For more information, contact Bill Hoppe at whoppe@cocc.edu or 541-383-7514.

