Eastlake Framing & Bend Travel Photographer Stuart L Gordon to Showcase Art & Adventure at Open House Event & Through Month of June

(Artwork above: Santorini Sunrise by Stuart L Gordon)

Framed photography, photobook giveaway, complimentary refreshments, and more highlight the kickoff event to be held on Friday, June 1

Eastlake Framing and Stuart L Gordon Photography have partnered to help photo and art enthusiasts “travel the world through photography” through an exhibition that will be staged at the frame store throughout the month of June. To kick off the exhibit, an open house event will be held at Eastlake’s Galveston location on June 1. Gordon, a renowned landscape, travel, and wildlife photographer, journeyed the world with his family while visiting 23 countries and capturing stunning beauty along the way. Inspired by the adventure and the photographs captured, Eastlake Framing owner, Deb Spicer, will be showcasing Gordon’s photography from his travels, pairing each with an artful frame. Doors open at 5pm with complimentary refreshments and the event is open to the public. Patrons can meet Spicer and Gordon and learn about their approach to photography and framing and how the two art forms align. Attendees can view and purchase Gordon’s photography, and learn how to create their own epic journey with travel, photography, and framing.

WHO: Eastlake Framing and local travel photographer Stuart L Gordon

WHAT: Travel the World Exhibit

WHEN: 5 – 7:30pm, Friday, June 1

WHERE: Eastlake Framing, 1335 Galveston Ave., Bend, OR 97701