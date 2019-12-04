Ecological Work by Leah Wilson on Display at Historic Liberty Theater

(Summer Solstice, oil on wood by Leah Wilson | Photo courtesy of At Liberty Arts Collaborative )

At Liberty Arts Collaborative will present Ecological Work by Leah Wilson in the Historic Liberty Theater at First Friday on December 6 at 5:30pm. The event will be guest curated by Andries Fourie, and the exhibition will be on view through January 4, 2020.

Liberty Theater is located at 849 Northwest Wall Street in downtown Bend.

To register for the First Friday event, visit atlibertyarts.com/events/december-first-friday-celebration/form.

atlibertyarts.com