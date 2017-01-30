Elise Wagner Prints from Wax in A6’s Unearthed Exhibit

Photo Lost Map IV by Elise Wagner

Portland artist Elise Wagner takes an unconventional approach to printmaking by creating textural plates out of wax, which she then inks and prints as collagraphs. A selection of Wagner’s encaustic collagraphs will be on display at A6 this February.

Both an encaustic (wax) painter and printmaker, Wagner has found creative magic by nurturing a dialog between her two art forms. “‘Unearthed’ is a selection of collagraph prints which, through color, imagery and concept, have been informing my encaustic paintings,” says Wagner. “ A conceptual conversation is continually taking place in my studio practice between both disciplines of printmaking and painting.”

An opening reception for Unearthed will be held on First Friday, February 3 from 5-8pm.

Adell Shetterly is A6’s featured member for February. Shetterly will exhibit prints on the featured member wall in the A6 studio. Shetterly will be demonstrating her printing process on First Friday during A6’s opening reception.

Admission is free to the A6 Gallery. The exhibit is available for viewing during regular gallery hours: Mondays-Fridays 10-7 pm, Saturdays 10-6 pm and Sundays 12-5 pm.

A6 (Atelier 6000) is a non-profit studio and gallery in Bend centered on printmaking and book arts. A6 offers on-going classes and workshops; upcoming classes are posted at atelier6000.org. A6 has more than 30 local Artist Members; the A6 studio is the only publicly-accessible printmaking facility in Central Oregon. A6 presents monthly exhibits of contemporary prints and artist books in its gallery. A6 participates in Bend’s First Friday Gallery Walk.

A6 is open Monday-Friday from 10-7 pm, Saturday 10-6 pm and Sunday 12-5 pm.

www.atelier6000.org