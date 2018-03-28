Ellen Waterston Joins Springfield Poetry Series Reading on April 3

Waterston Also Will Lead October Writing Retreat in Argentina

Ellen Waterston will join poets John Martin of Walla Walla, Washington and Ana-Maurine Lara of Eugene, Oregon at the Springfield Poetry Series spring event on Tuesday, April 3, 7-9pm at the Emerald Art Center, 500 Main St. in Springfield, Oregon. The event includes readings followed by book signings. The event, free and open to the public, is sponsored by the Lane Literary Guild and the Oregon Poetry Association.

Writing Ranch Schedules Words Away! Writing Retreat in Argentina

Ellen Waterston announces a Words Away! Writing retreat at Peuma Hue, Bariloche, Argentina October 8-14. Waterston will lead the creative writing retreat at Peuma Hue’s Eco-Lodge, located at the foot of the Andes in Nahuel Huapi National Park, Patagonia. The all-inclusive retreat package, open to established and emerging writers and poets, includes daily writing workshops as well as lodging, all meals, and a host of optional activities. For details on Peuma Hue and the region, visit www.peuma-hue.com. For more retreat information, email Ellen Waterston or call 541-480-3933.

About Ellen Waterston

Ellen Waterston’s fourth poetry title, Hotel Domilocos, was released April 2017 by Moonglade Press. Her verse novel Vía Láctea, A Woman of a Certain Age Walks the Camino, she converted to a libretto and it premiered as an opera in 2016. She is the winner of the Obsidian Prize in Poetry and her first and second titles, Between Desert Seasons and I Am Madagascar both won the WILLA Award in Poetry. Her poems appear in numerous anthologies and journals and have been selected for The Writer’s Almanac on National Public Radio. Prose titles include Where the Crooked River Rises and Then There Was No Mountain. She is currently at work on a nonfiction title due out from University of Washington Press in 2019. Waterston is the executive director of PLAYA in Summer Lake, Oregon, an artists’ and scientists’ residency campus, and is the founder of the Waterston Desert Writing Prize and the Writing Ranch.