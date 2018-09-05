End of Summer? Not Quite Yet… Enjoy a Warm Evening on September’s First Friday

(Artwork above: Watercolor by Jennifer Ware)

Check out our complete listing of exhibits, artist talks and appearances, galleries and shows during this month’s First Friday in Downtown Bend and the Old Mill District.

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing

550 NW Franklin St.

Franklin Crossing features Ian Factor’s paintings, The Baristas of Bend, August 30 to September 30. The artist will attend the public opening on September 7 from 5-8pm.

During First Friday, Noi Thai serves wine and appetizers. Tommy Leroy Freedman (bass) brings Portland musicians with storied global careers, Caterina New (sax and vocals) and Al Martin (congas) to Franklin Crossing. Also appearing is Scott “straight out of Brooklyn” Johnson (guitar) and Matthew Williams (drums). For more information contact Billye Turner, Art Consultant, at 503-780-2828 or billyeturner@bendnet.com.

Bend Art Center

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste. 180

541-330-8759 • bendartcenter.org

A second collection of large-scale prints goes on display for Bend Art Center’s Big Ink II exhibit on display September 7-30, with an opening reception on Friday, September 7, 5-9pm.

Big Ink is an organized network of artists who promote large-scale woodblock printing. The works in Bend Art Center’s exhibit were printed at Whit Print Studio in Eugene, Oregon at a Big Ink event in 2018. Artists were selected, either by personal invitation or through a call-for-entry process, to print original woodblocks at least 24” x 36” in size.

Our featured Exhibit is by A6 Artist Adell Shetterly. Local artist Adell Shetterly presents a new series of prints which combine multiple printmaking processes. The exhibit opens Friday, September 7.

Gallery hours: Monday-Friday 10am-7pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday noon-5pm. Exhibit admission is free.

Crow’s Feet Commons Cafe

875 NW Brooks St. • 541-728-0066

Crow’s Foot Common Cafe is hosting SageBrushers Art Society artists Jennifer Ware-Kempke, Kathleen Riopelle, Bette Butler and Sue Lever for First Friday in September. Come and enjoy a range of subjects in this mixed media show.

Jeffrey Murray Photography

118 NW Minnesota Ave. • 541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

Features American landscape and fine art images captured by Bend nature photographer, Jeffrey Murray. Visit and enjoy a visual adventure of illuminating light and captivating panoramas from scenes in Central Oregon and across North America.

John Paul Designs Custom Jewelry + Signature Series

1006 NW Bond St. • johnpauldesigns.com

Specializing in unique, one of a kind wedding and engagement rings in a variety of metals.

Karen Bandy Design Jeweler

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 5 • 541-388-0155 • karenbandy.com

Tucked between Thump coffee and Alleda Real Estate, Karen Bandy a Central Oregon national/international award-winning jewelry designer and abstract painter, specializing in custom design in downtown Bend since 1987. Her designs are bold, fun and very wearable. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:30am-5pm, First Fridays and by appointment.

Karen Ruane Studio + Collective

835 NW Bond St. #200 • karenruane.com

First Friday $100 Art Sale – Benefitting Humane Society of Central Oregon.

Join The Collective and Humane Society of Central Oregon for a fantastic $100 art sale, and foster program information night! 30% of every painting sold will go directly to the HSCO. Representatives from HSCO will be there to answer questions about their foster program, and you’ll even get to snuggle some furry babies.

Lara House Bend & Breakfast

640 NW Congress St. • 541-388-4064

Join us every First Friday at the Lara House Bed and Breakfast from 5-7pm. Enjoy the artworks from six local artists: Ann Gibson, Karen Eland, Dorothy Holmes, Michelle Lindblom, Kristine Cooper and Angela Schwer.

We will also have free yoga on our side lawn with live music. Yoga will be taught by Autumn Adams and Helen Cloots and live music from Amy Bathen. Yoga will start at 5:30pm. Check out the inside of our beautiful historic bed and breakfast. We have been apart of Bend since 1910.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110 • 541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor artist for September is Contemporary artist, Mary Medrano. Mary will be showcasing her abstract

acrylic work.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft • 541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Working studio/gallery open Tuesday thru Saturday.

Mary Medrano Studio

25 NW Minnesota Ave., #12 • 408-250-2732 • marymedrano.com

Step away from the crowds and relax in an art studio that is filled with the latest works by Mary Medrano. Located above Thump Coffee and across from the Oxford Hotel in the heart of downtown is a hidden gem of a studio. Stop in and see what’s new.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St. • 541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

On First Friday, September 7 from 5-9pm, Mockingbird Gallery will feature the work of John DeMott and Mick Doellinger in our show titled Beyond the West. Please join us and meet the artists, sip some wine and enjoy the Ryan Camastral Trio.

In his search to conjure up on canvas the American West during the 1850’s to the turn of the century, John DeMott does more than work from models. He stands in the path of stampeding buffalo, participates in 1880-style shoot-outs and spends time on Civil War battlefields.

Mick Doellinger grew up in Australia surrounded by a vast primitive landscape and abundant wildlife. In the 1970’s he came to California, met a couple of taxidermists and became fascinated with the craft. In his practice as a taxidermist, his goal was to create the most lifelike forms possible. This background aided him in his future as a renowned sculptor.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave. • 541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel presents Joanne Donaca’s oil paintings of Oregon landscapes from August 31-October 26. Donaca will attend the Oxford First Friday champagne reception on September 7, from

5:30-7:30pm.

Peterson/Roth Gallery

206 NW Oregon Ave., Ste. 1 • 541-633-7148 • petersonroth.com • thegallery@petersonroth.com

Peterson/Roth Gallery is proud to continue our 2018 season and our second year by sharing with you some of the talented work of the 18 artists we represent. Our artists represent Maine to California, including Central Oregon, of course.

The gallery will be hung with fresh art for First Friday, which opens on September 7 from 5-9pm. Please come on down and join us for some wine, cheese and fun. A few of the artists will also be on hand to answer any questions you might have. We are located beneath Silverado, next to Bend Alterations. Just follow the black staircase railing to find us. This presentation will hang through the month of September.

Peterson/Roth strives to cultivate a welcoming environment; to connect artists and the public. We are Bend’s only modern/contemporary gallery and are thrilled to provide this community with an alternative option for their

art needs.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave. • 541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

September signals a change in season as we focus on the photography of Dorothy Eberhardt. Her new work is a perfect reflection of the coming forecast. Eberhardt spends hours that turn into days studying and capturing the perfect moments in time that become her exceptional photography. The joy for us as viewers is in the sharing.

Anne von Heideken creates jewelry with everyday and special events in mind. From big, chunky turquoise pieces to fine, delicate pearls, her work is perfect for every occasion. She travels the southwest and beyond to find those perfect pieces that make her art truly one of a kind.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St. • 541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

Featured artists at Sage Custom Framing for September are Nancy Misek, Denise Rich, Laura Jo Sherman and Jane Tolve. The show will run through September 29 with a First Friday reception on September 7 from 5-8pm.

Nancy Misek, working in pastels, captures the beauty of our Oregon landscape in her sensitive and beautiful renderings of the natural world.

Denise Rich focuses on a favorite subject, trees. Both plein air and studio paintings done in “Open”(slow drying) acrylics will show her exploration of the beauty of junipers and pines.

In Laura Jo Sherman’s work, a passion for life long learning is evident. Approaching each new painting as a challenge, and favoring expressive techniques in her pastel paintings, she may use mixed media, unusual color combinations and varying textures.

Jane Tolve, also preferring to use pastels, as her medium of choice, takes an intuitive approach to her paintings. Starting with an idea, she lets her imagination taker her where it may, experimenting with bold color combinations and injecting energy and movement, often with a touch of whimsy.

TIAA Bank

5 NW Minnesota Ave.

TIAA BANK is hosting SageBrushers Art Society artists for First Friday in September, featuring the multimedia work of Jennifer Ware-Kempke. First Friday Opening.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

In celebration of a new season full of color, Tumalo Art Co. artists present Autumn Joy, a group show opening September 7 from 4-8pm and continuing all month.

Mixed media by Shelli Walters, Marty Stewart’s atmospheric pastels, photography by Bruce Jackson and Dorothy Freudenberg’s vivid digital media, Sarah B. Hansen’s interpretive landscape, Annie Ferder’s floral in fall colors and new paintings by many more artists.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave. • 541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

Continuing through September, the Wine will feature Nature’s Wild World in Light and Texture, an exhibit of paintings by local Bend artist Jean Vertefeuille-Cutler.

A lifelong naturalist, Vertefeuille-Cutler uses her work to explore nature in its many moods and manifestations across a wide geography of landscapes. The paintings emphasize her affinity for natural light as it transforms color, shape, texture and mood in wild environments.

Water is also a strong theme in her work. “It calls to me from the deepest places of my being,” she says. “Whether it’s a puddle, a pond, a roaring creek or a vast expanse of open ocean, water tugs and teases me to capture it along with all its habitats

and creatures.”

A newcomer to Bend, Vertefeuille-Cutler says she’s been fortunate in getting to study and experience nature in many wild places: “From the gentle hills of New England to the boreal forests of northern Minnesota to rugged mountain life in Colorado and now the high desert of central Oregon and Pacific Northwest coast and rain forests, I am constantly inspired to bring these special lands into my work.”

Jean lives in Bend and is available for interviews and additional information as needed.

Village Interiors

750 NW Lava Rd. • 541-389-6515 • villageinteriorsdesign.com

Village Interiors is pleased to announce a varied collection by artist and oil painter Sandy Melchiori. Her work features lush vibrant landscapes and whimsical roosters, jackrabbits and farm animals. Sandy’s love of nature and world travel have influenced her creative and imaginative style. Regarding Melchiori’s exhibit at Village Interiors, comments shared include “a joyful feeling” and “ a love of color”. Join us on September 7 from 5-8pm for light fare and beverages.