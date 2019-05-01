(Helping to lead the project, artist Kelly Thiel (left) sketches Harmonie, one of the Healing Reins therapy horses, being held by Healing Reins volunteer Desiree Kaye | Photo courtesy of Healing Reins)

Local Artists Create New Work in Support of Healing Reins

Local artists will come together to create a body of new work based on, and inspired by, a 20-acre farm in southeast Bend that is home to Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center. The project, sponsored by local business Layor Art Supply, will increase public awareness of the equine-assisted programs and therapies that happen daily at Healing Reins in support of individuals with special needs. The art work, which will include diverse media, will be curated by painter Kelly Thiel into an exhibit that will give imaginative voice to the magic that happens at Healing Reins. The resulting Essence of Place exhibition will show in July 2019 at Layor Art Supply and will include both a First Friday reception and a Meet the Artists reception. The project coincides with — and celebrates — Healing Reins’ 20 years of service in Central Oregon.

The project kicks off on Tuesday, April 30 with an on-site work day at Healing Reins during which the artists will experience the magical natural setting, gain an understanding of Healing Reins, gather inspiration, and make sketches and models for pieces that they will complete in studio.

About Healing Reins: Healing Reins “heals with horses,” helping hundreds of Central Oregonians each year to meet special needs. Healing Reins was incorporated as a non-profit in 1999 to provide adaptive and therapeutic riding programs to individuals with physical, cognitive and developmental disabilities. In response to need, programs have grown to include equine-facilitated mental health services; equine- assisted physical, occupational, and speech and language therapies and treatments; and trauma recovery services for veterans. These evidence-based programs help individuals to improve health, increase well-being, and realize higher quality of life. Healing Reins, a Premier Accredited Member of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, International, operates with certified instructors, 135 volunteers, and a herd of 20 specially selected and trained therapy horses.

healingreins.org