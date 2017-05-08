Calendar When: August 12, 2017 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm 2017-08-12T10:00:00-07:00 2017-08-12T15:00:00-07:00 Where: Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration

68825 Brooks Camp Rd

Sisters, OR 97759

USA

Cost: Free Activities Art Food Free

22nd Annual Country Fair & Art Show in Sisters

Includes juried Art Show and sale, Silent Auctions, music, ribs & hotdogs, refreshments, homemade marionberry cobbler, games, bouncy house, animals, cake walks, face painting, Country Store, book sale and more. Free admission! All proceeds are donated to local community support agencies.

Art Show and Artists reception on Friday, August 11th, 5pm-8pm

Art Show and Country Fair on Saturday, August 12th, 10am-3pm

Location: The Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration at the corner of Hwy 242 and Brooks Camp Road. (1/8 mile from the intersection of Hwy 20 and Hwy 242)

For information call: 541-549-7087