Every Brilliant Thing…Told Brilliantly

Mom’s in the hospital. She’s “done something stupid.” So, you start a list of everything that’s brilliant and worth living for. #1. Ice cream. #2. Water fights. #3. Staying up past your bedtime. You leave it on her pillow, hoping. And you add to the list throughout your life. This funny and moving play is a tribute to resilience and hope — as it enlists you, the audience, to tell this heartfelt story.

Written by Duncan MacMillan and performed by David DaCosta, Thoroughly Modern Rep brings this production to Central Oregon for just six shows starting this December. DaCosta is the founder and Artistic Director of Thoroughly Modern Productions. While he has many directorial credits under his belt, David is also a performer. He has had the blessing of playing lead roles in Shrek the Musical, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Jekyll and Hyde, Oklahoma, Macbeth, Assassins, Cabaret and Evita, along with countless supporting and ensemble roles in his 20-plus-year career as a stage performer.

From “Ice Cream” (#1 on the list) to “the Alphabet” (#999,997), DaCosta illustrates life’s essential moments with humor and grace. The way in which the creators have constructed the performance is refreshingly theatrical, at once hilarious and compassionate. It is a reminder that hope is never truly lost, and a testament to the healing power of storytelling.

Performances:

December 17 and 18 at Tin Pan Theater, 7pm

December 20 and 21 at Cascades Theatrical Company, 7:30pm

January 3 and 4, 2020 at Liberty Theater, 7:30pm

Tickets are $25 and available at the box office, 541-678-0313, or on eventbrite.com.

Run Time is approximately one hour with no intermission.

Content Advisory: This play shines a light on the effects of suicide and illustrates one person’s experience. It is an adult topic, handled with warmth and hopefulness. Children under 16 are encouraged to attend with a trusted adult.

thoroughlymodernprod.com