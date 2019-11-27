Explore High Desert Museum’s Art Collection with New Curator Sara Siestreem

(High Desert Museum’s new Curator of Art and Community Engagement Sara Siestreem | Photo by Aaron Johanson)

Join Sara Siestreem (Hanis Coos), High Desert Museum’s new curator of art and community engagement, as she leads the new Winter Art Series.

As part of the series, Siestreem will discuss the newly acquired painting, Golden, by James Lavadour.

Siestreem hails from the Umpqua River Valley. She has a Master of Fine Arts with distinction from Brooklyn’s Pratt Art Institute and has taught collegiate studio arts, critical race art theory and curatorial practices for a decade in Portland. Siestreem created and runs a weaving program for the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw people, and she is represented by Portland’s Augen Gallery.

“I am honored to be here in the ancestral and contemporary homeland of the Klamath, Nez Perce, Northern Paiute, Umatilla, Warm Springs, Wasco and Yakama people,” said Siestreem. “I hope to bring a harmonious and dynamic energy to the intersection of art and community engagement that was so handsomely established here by my predecessor, Andries Fourie, and the Museum team. I am delighted to be here.”

In the Winter Art Series, enjoy lectures and hands-on workshops that highlight indigenous basket weaving and 2D and 3D artwork. The first talk, Exploring Our Collection-Indigenous Basket Weaving, takes place on Tuesday, December 3.

Each event can be enjoyed individually or in continuum. All lectures and workshops are FREE to tribal members, and museum members receive a 20 percent discount. The first two events in the series are:

INDIGENOUS BASKET WEAVING LECTURE

Tuesday, December 3

6pm – 8pm

$10

RSVP at highdesertmuseum.org/events/winter-art-series-dec3/

INDIGENOUS BASKET DRAWING WORKSHOP

Saturday, December 7

10am – 1pm

$30

RSVP and make prepayment at highdesertmuseum.org/events/winter-art-series-dec7/

