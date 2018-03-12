Exploring career paths in the entertainment industry

Are you a creative individual? Are you always thinking up new and exciting ideas? Do you love to surround yourself with interesting and inspirational people? If your answer to these questions is yes, you would be perfectly suited to a career in the entertainment industry. This is the ideal place for you to let your creative side run wild, instead of curbing your enthusiasm and giving into a life of rules and regulations. If you are unsure what career path you should explore first, below are six ideas that will help you to find your way.

Manage a rising star

If you are eager to help someone else on their journey towards success, you should try your hand at managing a rising star. It is the perfect option for anyone with years of prior experience in the entertainment industry. It also the ideal path for an empathetic person who also has the ability to hold their own. As a manager, you will need to put your clients in touch with the best agents, coaches, and industry big shots. You will also need to establish connections with helpful organizations such as Bail Man Bail Bonds. Such foresight will pay off if your rising star experiences any teething problems during the early stages of their career.

Become a critic

If you are someone who has a way with words, you should also consider becoming a critic. It is a brilliant way for you to engage with the artistic world. Don’t worry, acting as a critic doesn’t mean that you have to tear down other people’s hopes and dreams! In fact, it can be an incredible platform for you to shine a light on up and coming artists. It is also a great way for you to provide constructive criticism for individuals that are hoping to progress in their careers. Whether you are looking at theater, art, music, or film, the most important thing is that you understand the area of the industry that you are dealing with as this will help to add a tone of authority to your work and could be your best chance of securing a position at a reputable publication. Alternatively, if you prefer a more relaxed approach to sharing your feedback, you could set up your own blog or even make use of social media. Whatever you decide, just remember to add a distinctive flair to your reviews, as this will encourage your readers to keep coming back for more.

Work for an artistic institution

Another viable option is to work for an artistic institution. This line of work could involve anything from giving tours to coordinating exhibitions. If you don’t have any relevant experience, you should focus your efforts on working your way up to your dream job. Why not try to get your foot in the door by taking on a part-time position as a volunteer? Volunteering is the perfect opportunity for you to establish valuable industry contacts and to find out about training programs that will help you to get ahead.

Run an outreach program for young people

Once you have found a suitable position, you should consider setting up an outreach program for young people. This program is a great way for you to give back to your community and to inspire a new wave of art enthusiasts. One option is to build connections between your local schools and well-established institutions. Perhaps you could volunteer as a teaching assistant and organize exciting school trips to museums, galleries, fashion houses, and theatres. Or, you could approach things from a different angle and work within the organizations, while trying to establish an external network of young patrons. Alternatively, if you have artistic talents that you would like to pass on, you could volunteer at a youth hostel, take classes at your community center, or help out with a local theater production. You could even explore the many benefits of art therapy and use your passion to help youngsters work through their feelings.

Work as a social media manager

In this digital age, you should also explore the many options that are open to you because of the online world. Engaging with technology could provide you with the freedom you need to work from home, and it will allow you to use your free time to pursue creative pursuits such as painting, writing, and photography. It will also give you the chance to spend your time in an inspiring space that you love, instead of losing your spark in a repressive environment. One excellent option is to work as a social media manager for an artist, actor, photographer, painter, sculptor, or another kind of creative individual. In your role, you will need to share images and videos of their work via Instagram. You could also use Twitter to promote their important performances, respond to their fans, and establish connections with other influencers. Last but not least, you should use Facebook to share the bigger picture and provide a backdrop to their work.

Set up an artistic retreat

If you are lucky enough to have extra space on your property, you should seriously consider setting up an artistic retreat. This is an especially good idea if you live in an area that appeals to creative types. Say you live in the bustling city of New York. Not everyone can afford to explore this area, so it is likely that you will find plenty of potential tenants who are eager to take you up on your offer of a spare bedroom. Your chances of success will be improved even further if you market your space as the ideal escape for artists, writers, and performers. Simple steps such as investing in your interior design scheme, stocking up your bookshelves, and hanging interesting artwork, could make a huge difference. You could also provide your tenants with information about the local cultural spots and tourist sites. You could even open up your space to more than one person at a time. This is a fantastic opportunity for you to create an inspiring atmosphere that breeds creativity?