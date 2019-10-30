Faculty Art on Display at COCC’s College Gallery

(Artwork | Courtesy of Andrew Lorish)

The Pence Pinckney Gallery at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is exhibiting a range of works from COCC art faculty members November 7-29, with an opening reception from 4:30-6:30pm on Thursday, November 7. The gallery is open 9am to 3:30pm Monday through Friday. This is part one of a two-part faculty exhibit, with the second part coming in January. The exhibit includes works by COCC art instructors Andrew Lorish, Paula Bullwinkel, Dominique Kongsli, Breezy Winters, Alan Nunes and Bill Hoppe.

For more information, contact Bill Hoppe at 541-383-7514. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Joe Viola at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact Disability Services at 541-383-7583.

