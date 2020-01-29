Fairy Tales with a Twist: Summit Theatre Company Presents Into the Woods

Summit High School Performing Arts will produce Into the Woods, featuring music and lyrics by Steven Sondheim and based on the book by James Lapine. The show famously made its Broadway debut in 1987 with a 764-performance run and has since become a musical theatre classic.

The Tony Award-winning show features beloved characters from fairy tales such as Cinderella, Rapunzel, Jack and the Beanstalk and Little Red Riding Hood. The play artfully weaves these characters in a story following a baker and his wife on their quest into the woods to find the keys to their happy-ever-afters. However, all of the characters soon realize that there are consequences to their actions, and that “happy-ever-after” is not as happy as it seems. Lapine and Sondheim’s immaculate writing adds humor and magic to the subjects the dark tragicomedy takes on, such as loss, disappointment and experience as a form of discovery.

Summit Theatre Company brings a modern twist to the classic musical, daring audiences to join them in going Into the Woods.

Into The Woods is directed by Lara Okamoto with musical direction by Melissa Jacot, the pit orchestra conducted by Cooper Ottum and choreography by Isabella Torrance. All performances are in the Summit High School Auditorium at 2855 NW Clearwater Drive in Bend and take place on February 7, February 8 and February 13-15 at 7:00pm and February 9 at 2:00pm. The run time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes including a 15-minute intermission. This musical favorite is appropriate for all ages, although it does contain a darker tone than other fairy tale musicals. More information can be found at summittheatrecompany.com/current-season.html.

Ticket pricing is $12 for general admission and $8 for students (18 and under) and senior citizens (65+). Tickets will be available online through the Summit High School website or can be purchased with cash or check at the box office 45 minutes prior to the show.

For more information about this production, please contact Lara Okamoto at 541-355-4190 or at Lara.Okamoto@bend.k12.or.us.

summittheatrecompany.com