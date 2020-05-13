Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards Announces Reopening Plans

(Photo | Courtesy of Faith Hope Charity Vineyards)

We are thrilled to announce that we will be in the first phase of “Opening Central Oregon” for business again. By mid-month, we will be welcoming you back with a new way of doing business, with the same wonderful customer experience, while protecting you. We will be spacing our tables, serving by the bottle only and you will see our new Wood Fired Pizza Trailer. Also, watch for our Event postings on FaceBook and our website (faithhopeandcharityevents.com).

We are looking forward to re-opening with JuJu Eyeball performing the Beatles cover tunes May 23 at 6pm outside at the Winery. Advanced ticket purchase required to ensure social distancing. Purchase your tickets at faithhopeandcharityevents.com or click the button above.

Spring has arrived and the gardens are beautiful. Come on by for wine by the bottle on the patio, or out in the vineyard. With 30 acres, it is easy for you to isolate and enjoy the beauty of Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards. Take a walk, feed the fish, visit the alpacas or just soak up some sunshine and the views.

During our isolation, we have been very busy. We have transitioned from our former point of sale system to Square. It is fast and user-friendly. We will have gift cards, the ability to order online and a more seamless operation.

We have been refreshing the tasting room, and our website, with some of our free time. It will be easier for you to purchase and ship wine directly from there. We are also going to continue our local deliveries.

Vineyard Education

May 1, early in the morning, was the first time this year that the sprinklers had to be turned on to protect our bud break from freezing temperatures. The sprinklers covered the buds in water, which then froze, protecting the bud. The water is left on as the sun comes up to defrost the bud. Defrosting is not left up to the sun due to an uneven defrosting process resulting in burning one side of the bud. The water from the sprinklers is 58 degrees and melts the ice around the entire bud consistenly.

Thank you Wine Club Members!

We enjoyed seeing our incredible wine club members from a social distance last Sunday, May 3. We hope you enjoyed your basket of goodies and being the first to experience our 2017 Frontenac and 2018 La Crescent. It takes Faith, It takes Hope and It takes Charity…..Yes we can grow amazing wine grapes in Central Oregon. We released these wines to our Wine Club at their club discount rates this past weekend and now they are available to the public. Supplies are limited, so be the first to share this locally grown wine with your friends. Thank you for your continued support! We appreciate all of you.

Our Second Annual Car Show & Marketplace

June 6, 2020

Enter your car now on our website by clicking the button below. Dan Mooney has done a wonderful job hosting this for us. Do you have a small business you would like to showcase at our Marketplace? We have 30 acres to distance the booths and cars! Call Cindy to register for the Marketplace at 541-526-5075.

2nd Annual Car Show Register Here

