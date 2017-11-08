Fall Family Fun at the Tower Theatre

From pumpkin patches and corn mazes, to football games and turkey dinner, Fall brings families together. The Tower Theatre family is coming together, too! We’re getting “Bend’s Living Room” all ready and we hope you join us for the memories ahead.

Friday, November 17 at 7:30pm master illusionist, Vitaly Beckman, will treat your family to An Evening of Wonders! Vitaly breathes innovation and artistry into his all-original visual illusions which range from bringing pictures and drawings to life to erasing people from their own driver’s licenses, he even fooled magic maestros Penn and Teller! “My goal is to restore jaw-dropping wonder to our jaded generation by making the impossible possible.” Says Beckman, “It’s very important to live in the moment and appreciate the wonder of life. I think art is so important to humanity in this way.”

Then, on Monday, November 27th at 7:30pm watch as Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang come to life – line-for-line, song-by-song – in an all-new touring stage production of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage! Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story of the spirit of Christmas, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi performed live by a three-piece jazz ensemble. Join the gang as they put on their own Christmas play and discover the true meaning of the season. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage is a present the whole family can enjoy!

These performances are presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and sponsored by Bend Surgery Center with additional support from Central Oregon Radiology, Deschutes Brewery, Oregrown, Hasson Company Realtors, AmeriTitle, and Sally Russell. Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

What: Vitaly Beckman Evening of Wonders

Tickets: Reserved Seating $22, $28, $35 (Plus $3 preservation fee)

When: Friday, November 17 at 7:30pm

Where: Tower Theatre – 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, Oregon

541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org

What: A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage

Tickets: Reserved Seating $25, $35, $47 (Plus $3 preservation fee)

When: Monday, November 27 at 7:30pm

Where: Tower Theatre

541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org