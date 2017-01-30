February Call to Artists

Oregon Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program

The Oregon Folklife Network (OFN) is accepting applications for 2017. This program offers master traditional artists and culture keepers a $3,000 stipend to teach their art form to apprentices from their own communities, Tribes, cultural, religious, or occupational group. The stipend pays masters to pass on their knowledge, skills, and expertise to an apprentice of great promise, who is empowered through these lessons to continue carrying on Oregon’s traditions.

CONTACT US FIRST: Please contact us first if you want to apply. Visit our website, ofn.uoregon.edu, or contact Brad McMullen (ofn@uoregon.edu, 541-346-3820) for more information about your eligibility in the program.

Waterston Desert

Writing Prize

Open for 2017 Submissions

The Waterston Desert Writing Prize 2017 is now open for submissions. Applicants must submit online via Submittable through April 1. The Prize honors creative nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place, and desert literacy, with the desert as both subject and setting.

Inspired by author and poet Ellen Waterston’s love of the High Desert of Central Oregon, a region that has been her muse for over 30 years, the Prize recognizes the vital

role deserts play worldwide in the ecosystem and the human narrative.

Submission guidelines are available at www.waterstonprize.org. The Prize winner will receive a $2,000 cash award, a reading and reception at the High Desert Museum in Bend and a four-week residency at PLAYA at Summer Lake, Oregon.

The prize is funded from an endowment managed by the Oregon Community Foundation, with the impetus for the creation of the endowment provided by actor Sam Waterston, after whom the prize is named.

Art in the High Desert

Visual artists are invited to apply now for the 2017 Art in the High Desert Show & Sale. The four-person jury is new each year to ensure a fresh look as they review artist applications. Art in the High Desert, as a nonprofit organization, has just been ranked 10th (out of over 600 shows in the nation) for quality of art & sales.

For more information, go to www.artinthehighdesert.com and click For Artists. For further questions or information, call 541-322-6272.

Hallie Ford Fellowships

The eighth annual Hallie Ford Fellowships is open for application. Applicants can apply by registering on CaFE (www.callforentry.org) to access the application. Each year The Ford Family Foundation reconstitutes the panel with both in-state and out-of-state arts professionals.

Therefore, the types of artists or disciplines selected as finalists may well differ from year to year.

Application deadline: Wednesday, March 1

Fellowship Announcement: early June

Around Oregon

Annual at The Arts Center

June 2 – July 8

Deadline March 19, midnight

The Around Oregon Annual exhibit is open to artists living in all parts of our state. This exhibition recognizes the quality and diversity in creative expression of artists throughout Oregon. Our intent is to show young and upcoming, as well as mature and established artists together. The Around Oregon Annual also recognizes and encourages excellence by awarding cash prizes, thoughtfully selected from the actual work.

On line: https://theartscenter.net/deadline-march-19-2016-midnight-call-artists-14th-around-oregon-annual-arts-center/

Artist Opportunity

Cash Awarded Juried Art Exhibit

The Umpqua Valley Arts Association (UVAA) invites artists of all media to submit artworks to the annual Artworks Northwest Juried Art Show and Competition.

Submission deadline is March 10, entries can be submitted Online through Café (callforentry.org). Go to uvarts.com for more information. Juror Scott Malbaurn Director of Southern Oregon University’s Schneider Museum of Art

Cash Awards: $1,000 1st Place, $500 2nd Place, $300 3rd Place, $200 J. Lynn Peterson – Hundred Valleys Award.

Eligible to all artists working in the Pacific Northwest to submit up to (5) entries in all themes and genres. All work must be display-ready upon arrival. UVAA commission rates are 30% for UVAA members and 40% for non UVAA members. Artwork must have been completed within the last two years. Work must not have been previously exhibited at UVAA.

Submission deadline: Friday, March 10

Email notification: Friday, March 31

Art delivery to UVAA by Monday, May 1

Opening reception: Friday, May 5, 5-7pm

Exhibit ends: Friday, June 25

Online and/or download full information go to http://uvarts.com/call-to-artists

Sandee McGee, UVAA’s gallery director at 541-672-2532.

CALL TO ART January REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – PUBLIC ART

The City of Redmond’s Committee for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) invites artists and artist teams to submit proposals to design and produce a solar, backlit, public art piece for the Highway 97 retaining wall as you enter Redmond from the north. This project is meant to serve as a welcoming gateway to Redmond. The project budget is up to $45,000 for the design, fabrication and installation of the public art.

A committee will evaluate all proposals based on overall strength of design concept, sustainability and durability of the design, applicant experience, and completeness of the proposal.

Background: The Highway 97 is Redmond’s gateway and front door for most visitors approaching from the north or south into Redmond. Approaching Redmond from the north there is virtually no landscaping or other features to give passers-by an indication that they are arriving into Redmond. As part of the Highway 97 Beautification Plan attractive entries have been created to draw visitors off the highway and into the City Center Downtown area. We would like to add a backlit, wall mounted sculpture to the retaining wall of the Negus Street overpass. The retaining wall has approximately 92 feet in length of visible space from the highway and is approximately 15 feet in height. The sculpture should be inviting to visitors and improve the open space of Highway 97.

Eligibility: This Request for Proposals is open to all artists residing in the Northwest United States, specifically Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana. Entrants may be individuals or artist teams.

The deadline for installation is October 30. Responses are due by 4pm, February 15, Kelly Morse,

City Recorder, City of Redmond, 716 SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond, OR 97756

Please contact Jackie Abslag at the address provided above or at 541-923-7763, Jaclyn.abslag@ci.redmond.or.us.

Studios Available at The Workhouse

Join artists at The Workhouse and become a member of Bend’s most up-and-coming art community, The Old Ironworks Arts District.

Ready to take the next step to advancing your craft in the new year? Are you a fiber or textile artist, a leather worker, bookbinder or candle maker? Do you fuse glass, paint, sculpt or design clothing? Do you design, make, and sell something else? Currently accepting applications for retail ready studio artists.

Available Studios range from $325-$550

347-564-9080, The Workhouse, theworkhousebend@gmail.com, www.theworkhousebend.com

Call to Art in The Pearl

Art In The Pearl invites you to apply to be an exhibitor at one of the top five art festivals in the nation.

Art In The Pearl Fine Arts & Craft Festival will be held Labor Day weekend in the beautiful

historic North Park Blocks of Portland, Oregon. Art In The Pearl features the artwork of artists

from across the USA and Canada. The three-day festival, developed and produced by a dedicated volunteer board of artists, has many attractions: exceptional visual artists, artist demonstrations, an interactive art area for children of all ages, and a variety of unique food. This three-day community event gives patrons the special opportunity to meet and purchase art from exhibiting artists. Over one hundred artists show and sell work ranging from fine woodworking to beautiful paintings to photography, glass, ceramics, metal, jewelry, and much more.

Applications on Zapplication — www.zapplication.org

Application Deadline: February 15

Festival Date: Labor Day Weekend, September 2-4

Location: The Northwest Park blocks of Portland, Oregon.

www.artinthepearl.com, info@artinthepearl.com