February First Friday Art Walk in Downtown Bend & Old Mill

Downtown Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing Bend artists in HeART of the Matter, Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty Kenneth Marunowski, Mockingbird Gallery New Works by Eric Bowman, Julee Hutchison and Bart Walker, Oxford Hotel Marjorie Wood Hamlin, Peterson/Roth Gallery Mytchell Mead and Valerie Winterholler, Red Chair Gallery Nancy Hoyt, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery Exploration of Drawing

Old Mill District A6 Studio & Gallery Unearthed: Encaustic Prints, Desperado Boutique Barbara Slater, Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery fiber and paint, Tumalo Art Company Group Show—Still Life:The Joy of Everyday Things.

Alleda Real Estate, 25NW Minnesota, Ste 1,

Featured Artist Sonja Runar travels the world doing black and white photography, following in her father’s footsteps. As a second generation photographer, Sonja spent her childhood watching her father’s black and white photos hanging in his darkroom to dry. She grew up around the world from as far away as Africa, the Virgin Islands and Europe, and currently resides in Bend. Sonja attended the University of Maine in Portland under the tutelage of several well-known photographers where she learned dark room development. She loves living in beautiful places and Bend is no exception. “As an avid hiker, I relish in the light, sound, feel and wonders of nature, and want to express these sensations in my images.” Runar concentrates on displaying her work in public environments, offices and homes.

Sonja Runar, Nature In The Light Of Illusion, Goodchilady@mindspring.com

PHOTOS: FRANKLIN CROSSING, FEBRUARY 17

SANDY BROOKE: Endangered Coral Reefs, oil on linen

PAULA BULLWINKEL: And They Rejoiced When Pa Said Aloud All the Things They’d Been Thinking, ink on paper

SUSAN BUSIK: Many Hearts, One Nation, acrylic on canvas

RANDALL MARTIN: Make Flowers Great Again, acrylic on canvas

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing, 550 NW Franklin

Bend artists in HeART of the Matter continuing through February 26.

In January, Downtown Bend Association hung muted orange banners of the BEND JOY PROJECT in celebration of our vibrant community. A banner near the downtown parking garage entry noted, STAND UP FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE. Some 38 local artists express that message literally in artworks of many mediums exploring the HeART of the Matter (title by participating artist Randall Martin).

Our HeARTs express in works such as: Sandy Brooke’s Endangered Coral Reefs addressing climate change and raising water levels around the globe; Paula Bullwinkel’s And They Rejoiced When Pa Said Aloud All the Things They’d Been Thinking illustrating current political concerns; Susan Busik’s Many Hearts, One Nation lovingly embracing the diverse nationalities of our USA; and, Randall Martin’s Make Flowers Great Again, stating the need for equanimity in relationship to others.

Additional participating artists include: Marlene Alexander, Pam Bird, Cari Brown, Christian Brown, Helen Brown, Judy Campbell, Patricia (Pat) Clark, Bill Cravis, Katie Daisy, Janice Druian, Sheila Dunn, Patty Freeman Martin, Dorothy Freudenberg, Nancie Zivetz-Gertler, Terry Gloeckler, Barb Gonzales, Marjorie Wood Hamlin, MaryLea Harris, Dory Hethcote; Sandra Holtzman, Mike Kelly, Justyn Livingston, Joellyn Loehr, Helen Loeffler, Lisa and Lori Lubbesmeyer, Mary Marquiss, Lloyd McMullen, Vivian Olsen, Megan Phallon, Carolyn Platt, Mark Rada, Vicki Roadman, Jesse Roberts, Douglas Robertson, Karen Ruane, Lisa Sipe, Vicki Shuck, Carol Sternkopf, Kelly Thiel, Sharon Tillinghast; Gary Vincent, Julie Winter and Lynn and Autumn Woodward.

While HeART of the Matter artistically reveals many heartfelt concerns, it celebrates the freedoms of our democracy to stand up for what we believe and to openly voice our convictions without fear of retribution. We express our respect and gratitude for these freedoms.

During First Friday, Noi Thai serves wine and appetizers and the Tommy Leroy Trio performs jazz. Billye Turner, art consultant (billyeturner@bendnet.com), organizes exhibitions for Franklin Crossing.

photo

A6 Studio & Gallery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Ste. 180, 541-330-8759, www.atelier6000.com

Unearthed: Encaustic Prints. Portland artist Elise Wagner takes an unconventional approach to printmaking by creating textural plates out of wax, which she then inks and prints as collagraphs. A selection of Wagner’s encaustic collagraphs will be on display at A6 this February.

An opening reception for Unearthed will be held on First Friday, from 5-8 pm. Adell Shetterly is A6’s featured member for February. Shetterly will exhibit prints on the featured member wall in the A6 studio. Shetterly will be demonstrating her printing process on First Friday during A6’s opening reception.

Photo

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

821 NW Wall St. 541-383-7600, www.cascadesothebysrealty.com

Featuring artist Kenneth Marunowski. Ken has painted his way across the country from Central Oregon to New Hampshire, even Provence France. His return to Bend will bring these beautiful and one of a kind pieces to the Cascade Sotheby’s gallery. Please join us to meet this exceptional artist and enjoy complimentary appetizers and wine.

www.kennethmarunowski.com

City Walls at City Hall, 710 NW Wall St., www.bendoregon.gov/abc.

City Walls at City Hall, an arts initiative of the City of Bend Arts, Beautification and Culture Commission, exhibition featuring the works of artists from the Cascade Camera Club.

The new exhibit showcases work of 18 local artists. The photography includes outdoor scenes from around Central Oregon. The Cascade Camera Club, serving Central Oregon, was established in 1947. The club is dedicated to stimulating interest in photography and improving the photographic skills of its members. Activities include educational programs and critiques of member images.

The show opens at a public reception with the artists from 5-7pm on First Friday. Thru March 2017.

http://cascadecameraclub.org

COSAS NW

115 NW Minnesota Ave., 512-289-1284

Mexican folk art, Latin American textiles and David Marsh furniture.

NEW photo

Desperado Boutique

Old Mill District, 330 SW Powerhouse Dr. 541-749-9980

Featuring Bend artist Barbara Slater who is inspired by the “out west” way of life and cowboy culture with a touch of city glitz. Painting oils with energy and spirit, this artist’s pigmentation is rich and succulent, while her brushwork is bold and responsive. www.barbaraslater.com.

EverBank, 5 NW Minnesota Ave.

Artwork by SageBrushers artists Dianne Esther Norwood and Leslie Thomas.

Feather’s Edge Finery

113 NW Minnesota Ave. 541-306-3162, www.thefeathersedge.com

Our shop features functional, well crafted, handmade goods from Bend& beyond. We always have fun, new items featured for First Friday. Featuring Dorothy Holmes original art ranging from contemporary acrylics to unique bird paintings using acrylics and India ink. All pieces created in Bend where she lives with her three dogs. She was recently honored in gallery showing in New York in March for international women’s month.

TallGirlStudio.etsy.com, 541-699-6249

Jeffrey Murray Photography

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225

www.jeffreymurrayphotography.com

Jeffrey Murray Photography features American landscape and fine art images captured by Bend nature photographer, Jeffrey Murray. Visit and enjoy a visual adventure of illuminating light and captivating panoramas from scenes in Central Oregon and across North America.

John Paul Designs Custom Jewelry + Signature Series

1006 NW Bond St.,www.johnpauldesigns.com

Specializing in unique, one of a kind wedding and engagement rings in a variety of metals.

Note: the photo entitled HollyHock by Judy Welch accompanies this announcement.

Junque in Bloom, 50 SE Scott St.

Work by SageBrushers Artists Lee August & Judy Welch.

Karen Bandy Design Jeweler

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 5, 541-388-0155, www.karenbandy.com

Tucked between Thump coffee and Alleda Real Estate, Karen Bandy is Central Oregon’s only national/international award-winning jewelry designer, specializing in custom design in downtown Bend since 1987. Her designs are bold, fun and always very wearable. They fit the Central Oregon lifestyle, are made for each individual personally, and are always one-of-a-kind.

Bandy is also an abstract painter.

Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:30-5, First Fridays, and by appointment at other times.

photo of their work

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft, 541-330-0840, www.lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Working studio / gallery open Tuesday thru Saturday.

3 PHOTOS

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., 541-388-2107, www.mockingbird-gallery.com

Exhibition of New Works by Eric Bowman, Julee Hutchison and Bart Walker. Come by to meet these extraordinary painters, sip a glass of wine while listening to Rich Hurdle and Friends.

Eric’s style of painting is a mixture of Impressionism and Realism. His stylistic influences are the Russian Impressionists and various American Impressionists of the last century. He is equally adept at both landscape and figurative painting. Light and shadow play a crucial role in solidifying his compositions.

Eric resides in northwest Oregon with his family. He has garnered many awards in juried competitions, showing in national and regional exhibitions in some of the country’s most prestigious galleries and museums.

Inspired by animals and nature, Julee and her husband, Steve, moved to Telluride, Colorado area in 2004. Prior to their decision to move, Julee and Steve lived in the Phoenix area where Julee worked in graphic design. She began to take workshops at the renowned Scottsdale Artists’ School.

With guidance from amazing instructors such as Carolyn Anderson, Scott Christensen, Matt Smith, Tim Lawson and Skip Whitcomb, Julee was inspired to pursue her painting career.

Julee’s love of nature and animals led her to plein air landscape painting. High up on a mesa outside the beautiful town of Telluride, it’s hard for Julee not to be inspired.“I feel a strong connection to the animal spirit and to the landscape around me,” Julee says. In addition to animals and landscapes, she enjoys still life and figurative painting.

Walker’s luminous plein air paintings are reminiscent of early California impressionist landscapes, alive with deft brushwork and soft nuances of light. Bart and his wife live in Teton Valley, Idaho, an inexhaustible source of inspiration. He loves the rugged outdoors, exploring the backcountry wilderness where he finds inspiration and renewed motivation in the boundless beauty of nature. He paints exceptionally detailed landscapes that are representational and impressionistic.

Photo:

MARJORIE WOOD HAMLIN: Fire Fall, acrylic & copper foil on canvas

Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., 541-382-8436

Art at the Oxford Hotel presents Marjorie Wood Hamlin’s works on canvas. Hamlin’s art exemplifies her philosophy that true creativity necessitates making something new rather than reiterating previous styles. The artist’s innovations include her own style of fictitious landscapes as well as envisioning and developing unique techniques (now in the patent process) to join copper and gold foil on canvas, accented by 23K gold leaf.

The warm and glowing results of the foil imagery, popular among viewers and numerous collectors, appeared in exhibits throughout the western US, as well as in New York at the Women in Art Invitational and in Florence, Italy where her art won the recognition of an international jury. Her environment paintings video showed in Granada and Almeria, Spain as well as the United Nations for International Women’s Month.

Hamlin’s earlier career included directing a highly successful after school art program for migrant farm laborer’s children in Tracy, California. She continues teaching and offers private lessons.

The artist received a BA with a major in applied art and art history from Willamette University. She studied at San Francisco State University, the Academy of Art in San Francisco and with Stanford University in Venice, Italy.

The lobby exhibition is open during all hours. Billye Turner, art consultant, coordinates the Oxford Hotel exhibition schedule with info at 503-780-2828, billyeturner@bendnet.com.

Pave Jewelry, 101 NW Minnesota Ave

Work of SageBrushers artists Hazel Reeves & Kendra West. Come join us for a view of Central Oregon from an art perspective.

photos

Peterson/Roth Gallery, 206 NW Oregon Ave, Ste. 1, 541-633-7148, thegallery@petersonroth.com, www.petersonroth.com

In February the new Peterson/Roth Gallery will continue to feature the work of Oregon artists’ Mytchell Mead and Valerie Winterholler in the quarterly show titled, Winter Exhibition. Thru March.

Mead likes to work with steel and wood. He uses similar techniques and agents as those used to patina and etch, but with methods gathered from endless hours of experimentation. Mead says, “It is my hope that the work, like a map, carries the viewer into the realm of possibility from which it was born.”

Winterholler paints with acrylics on clayboard panels. She applies her colors in layers and burnishes back into the paint to reveal different mixtures of colors and textures. Valerie says, “I think with words, but I feel with colors. My work is the record of my experiences and a mark of my place in the world.”

photos

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave., 541-306-3176, www.redchairgallerybend.com

Featuring two local artists. Nancy Hoyt loves to make jewelry! After 40 years, she has never lost her infatuation with creating her miniature wearable sculptures. She works primarily in gold and silver set with precious and semi precious gemstones. Her jewelry is sometimes elegant, and sometimes whimsical; but always special and fun.

Lise Hoffman-McCabe is a plein air pastel artist. Lise has chosen pastel as her medium because with pastel, layers are composed of thousands of tiny particles of pure pigment stacked on top of each other. Thus, the surface is actually three dimensional and airy allowing light to penetrate deeply. Light is reflected from multiple planes and angles, producing a sort of vibrance and richness of color that is not possible with other painting mediums.

Attached image – The Cardinal’s Table by Pat Clark

Sage Custom Framing and Gallery

834 NW Brooks Street, 541-382-5884, www.sageframing-gallery.com

Exploration of Drawing, Sage Gallery’s exhibit attempts to show the broad range of creativity and effects that are possible with not just pen and pencil, but also other mediums used with a drawing technique.

What is the definition of drawing? Drawing usually implies working in pencil, pen, charcoal, pastel and ink, but it can be so much more.

Drawing is one of the oldest forms of human expression – preceding that of of written communication. Drawing provides the foundation for any representational work of art and even abstract works. It is often exploratory, with considerable emphasis on observation, problem solving and composition. A drawing can be preparation for a painting or a finished and complete work of art that can stand alone.

Townshend’s Bend Teahouse

835 NW Bond Street Bend, Oregon

Carissa Glenn, 541-312-2001 / Carissa@Townshendstea.com

Recently retired as a tenured full Professor of Visual Art, Michelle Lindblom taught painting and drawing for 24 plus years. Collage was often included in her work, but it wasn’t until she participated in a monotype collage workshop, that she really began to explore the range of collage possibilities within monotypes. As a printmaker, Michelle has been experimenting with and assimilating the monotype and collage processes using found materials, dried plants, recycled fabrics, various printmaking papers, rope, ribbons, and previously discarded prints. The result is a depth and layering of color, textures, shapes and lines that reveal the subtleties and interplay within and among those elements.

Michelle resides in Bend where she works as a full-time artist. She has exhibited her work all over the United States, including England and Norway. She received her undergraduate degree in art from the University New Orleans, LA, Master of Science degree in educational administration and Master of Fine Art from the University of North Dakota.

photo: Shelli Walters, Mixed Media, Trio

Tumalo Art Company, Old Mill District. www.tumaloartco.com; 541-385-9144

Group Show—Still Life:The Joy of Everyday Things. Fifteen artists will put their own spin on images that “hold still,” in styles from classic to contemporary. This show will dovetail with the Bend Joy Project, by creating an installation outside the gallery with the community answering the question “What brings you joy?”

Orange tags and waterproof pens are provided for people to answer that question, by drawing or writing. Hanging the tags will create an interactive art show and share the joy!

An artist run collective gallery featuring local artists, Tumalo Art Co. is in the heart of the Old Mill District and open 7 days a week.

The Wine Shop, 55 NW Minnesota Ave.

Featuring paintings by SageBrushers artists Peggy Ogburn and Barbara Shannon, Enjoy these while you have a glass of wine.