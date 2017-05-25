How-to Fest: A Day-Long Exploration of New Skills & Crafts

From beekeeping to leathercraft and creating a website to nurturing a vegetable garden, you can learn a range of new skills in one day and at one place on June 17 when the Redmond Library hosts its first ever How-to Fest.

“We at the library are all about continuing education, community building, and access,” says Josie Hanneman, the Community Librarian who is planning the event. “The How-to Fest will bring together people who might not necessarily share the same social groups. They can learn from each other, teach each other and just meet their neighbors.”

The free, day-long event gives attendees the opportunity to learn from community experts. All of the presenters are volunteering their time and expertise, which allows them to showcase a skill or craft about which they are passionate.

“Our entire teaching staff is either volunteering their time, or they are library employees,” says Hanneman. “Our volunteers are local business people and community leaders—they want the opportunity to give back, but it will also give them a platform to share their ingenuity, business practices and ideas with the wider community.”

The How-to Fest takes place at the Redmond Library (827 SW Deschutes Avenue in Redmond). Sessions begin at 10am and continue throughout the day.

www.deschuteslibrary.org