(Photo courtesy of the Latino Community Association)

Central Oregon has a long, rich history of cultural diversity. It began with Canadian explorer Peter Skene Ogden in 1825, and includes the immigrants who worked the mill and those working in the area

farms today.

To celebrate the many cultures that make up our community, the Latino Community Association is proud to present the 11th annual Festival of Cultures on Saturday, September 23, from 10am-4pm, in downtown

Redmond’s Centennial Park. Since 2007, the Festival of Cultures has worked “to raise awareness of Central Oregon’s cultural diversity and heritage and the value it brings to our community.”

For information on the Festival of Cultures, presented by St. Charles Health System, Deschutes Brewery and Selco Community Credit Union, visit www.festivalofcultures.info. For information on the LCA, call 541-382-4366.