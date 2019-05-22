Figuratively Speaking Poetry Playshop

(Figuratively Speaking exhibition at At Liberty | Photos courtesy of At Liberty)

At Liberty’s current exhibition is a springboard par excellence to engage with figures in works of art and catapult them to life. Create narrative poems and/or prose amid a community of kindred spirits where you can listen, share and connect on May 14, 4-6pm. NO experience with poetry/writing necessary.

Nourish and savor your creative mojo! Let your genius-in-residence speak! Experiment with primo writing prompts in a relaxed setting with a posse of kindred spirits.

Krayna Catelbaum, Dedicated Poetry Instigator

Krayna’s passion for heart-felt inquiry is expressed via poetry and other creative arts. She publishes Poem of the Month and offers monthly Poetry Playshops along with other spirited community gatherings in Central Oregon and beyond.

May 24 | 4-6pm

At Liberty Arts Collaborative located at the Historic Liberty Theatre, 849 NW Wall St., Bend

No set fee; donations to benefit At Liberty graciously accepted.

Seating limited for this small group gathering, to register call/text 541-318-0045 or email krayna@clearlenscoaching.com.

