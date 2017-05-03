Film School: A New Series of Screenwriting Classes at the Redmond Library

May 5: Introduction to Screenwriting

May 12: Story Building & Screenwriting Structure

May 19: Polishing & Selling Your Screenplay

Screenwriting is the art and craft of writing scripts for various forms of media, from feature films and television productions, to podcasts and video games. It’s a broad field, which means knowing how and where to start can be the greatest hurdle to climb. In partnership with the Central Oregon Film Festival, Deschutes Public Library is offering a free series of workshops that will help individuals interested in screenwriting understand how to craft a story, as well as how to market it for sale.

Space is limited and registration is required for each class in the series. Individuals can register online at the links provided or by using the Library’s web calendar at www.deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/. All three sessions take place at the Redmond Library, located at 827 SW Deschutes Avenue in Redmond, Oregon. Sessions begin at 6pm and run until 7:30pm.

Introduction to Screenwriting: This session will provide the knowledge and tools one needs to get started in screenwriting. This session will examine the reason to write a screenplay, how to get started writing a screenplay, basic structure and formatting of a screenplay, and more. After completing this session you should have the ability to seek out proper screenwriting software as well as information about where to get further educated in the art of writing a screenplay. We will also give you a list of schools and alternative education paths and options to hone in your skills as a screenwriter. May 5, 2017, 6:00-7:30, Redmond Library. Registration required; http://www.deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/event/41600

Story Building & Screenwriting Structure: This session will assume that you have all the basic knowledge covered in “Introduction to Screenwriting.” We will do a small recap of the previous session very briefly, and then move to story building and structure. We will examine the three act structure, variations in genre and medium, and how to build a story. With our focus on structure and story building we will discuss the “rules” of story and screenwriting as well as what it means to have a story as opposed to an idea or premise. (Suggested to bring: a laptop that is WiFi capable.) May 12, 2017, 6:00-7:30, Redmond Library.

Polishing & Selling Your Screenplay: This session will assume that you have all of the basic knowledge covered in “Story Building and Screenwriting Structure.” We will discuss taking our story, turning it into a solid blue print, then making it better and marketable. We will go over the options and techniques to sell your work or seek careers in screenwriting. (Suggested to bring: a laptop that is WiFi capable.) May 19, 2017, 6:00-7:30, Redmond Library.

About the instructor: James Lyons has made a name for himself throughout the Indie film community from Vancouver, Washington, to Los Angeles, California, as an up-and-coming talent with projects in pre- and post-production. He’s been on various podcasts and local entertainment interviews for his current projects. Lyons writes, directs and produces and studied digital television production at Grand Canyon University. He has produced several local indie series. He lives in Redmond, Oregon.

For more information about these sessions, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats, seating or auxiliary aides) should contact Jenny at 541-617-7089.

The Deschutes Public Library, located in the high desert of Central Oregon, serves more than 160,000 Deschutes County residents through libraries in Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver. Outreach services to senior centers, day care providers, and homebound residents are an integral part of the Library. The Library’s website provides access to hundreds of resources, magazine articles, downloadable eBooks, and more from the comfort of home and work. And, the Library offers free and dynamic cultural programming for all ages to enrich our daily experience and encourage all residents to Know More.