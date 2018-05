(Photo above courtesy of CRASH MOB)

On Friday, June 1 between the hours of 7:30-8:30pm throughout downtown Bend the infamous CRASH MOB will be performing a joyous musical/dance number to I’m Too Sexy. The 15 member all women’s amateur troupe will be in full fashion show regalia on the “runway” and will have model ” attitude”. Venues to be performed at include Bellatraza, 900 Wall, Hola and the McMenamins fire pits. A show not to be missed. Created and choreographed by Mrs. CJ Wurm. 541-948-6818.