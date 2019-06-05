First Interstate Bank & Eberhard’s Dairy Products Present Music On The Green — Redmond’s Free Summer Concert Series

(Image | Courtesy of Redmond Chamber)

Bring the lawn chairs, grab a blanket and join the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB for free live music as we host the 24th year of Music on the Green, presented by First Interstate Bank and Eberhard’s Dairy Products at Sam Johnson Park in the heart of Central Oregon, Redmond.

This year’s lineup includes, Todd Haaby & Sola Via (June 26), Bobby Lindstrom (July 10), Down North (July 24), High Street Entertainment (Aug. 7), and JuJu Eyeball (Aug. 21). Per annual tradition, a performance by Redmond’s own Hokulea Dancers, a troop featuring traditional Hawaiian Island dance and drumming, will round out the 2019 season on Wednesday, September 4.

Along with free musical entertainment, Music on the Green will feature a variety of food, art and craft vendors in booths throughout Sam Johnson Park. Kids and adults alike will love the bounce houses on site as well as games and activities provided by the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District (RAPRD).

Music on the Green is made possible thanks to a number of community sponsors, starting with presenting sponsors First Interstate Bank and Eberhard’s Dairy Products. Other sponsors include Pacific Power, Redmond Municipal Airport, LS Networks, BendBroadBand, Horizon Broadcasting Group, The Bulletin, The Redmond Spokesman, and The Source Weekly.

Music on the Green – 2019 Schedule

Todd Haaby & Sola Via

Wednesday, June 26 — 6pm

Over the past several years nuevo flamenco guitarist Todd Haaby and his Latin group Sola Via have gone from playing small cafés and upscale restaurants, to becoming one of the most sought-after talents on the West Coast, performing to sold out shows at some of the most prestigious resorts and wineries, booking a year in advance as the headlining act for numerous summer music festivals, theaters and concert halls.

Bobby Lindstrom

Wednesday, July 10 — 6pm

Bobby Lindstrom is a high energy, blues influenced rock ‘n roller at the top of his game. His full soul is fast becoming known and welcomed as “one of the most prolific singer/songwriters in America”. Recently returning from The Legendary Rhythm n Blues Cruise with a shipload of raw positive energy, new songs, friends, fans, an undeniable sense of purpose, Bobby’s long road to success has been well worth the journey.

Down North

Wednesday, July 24 — 6pm

Raised on James Brown and Sam Cooke, Anthony Briscoe combines a style and emotional impact reminiscent of Prince in his vocal expressions and proudly steals the spotlight with his ballet-trained dancing while psychedelic-jazz guitarist Nick Quiller dominates the fretboard with a limitless imagination that explores the soundscape from high to low. Bassist Brandon Storms blends slap/pop bass lines with deep synth, and pitch bent solos that parallel guitar leads and drummer Conrad Real glues together a foundation through impeccable groove and powerful chops, his finesse, intensity and strength are evocative of Chris Coleman and John Blackwell.

High Street Band

Wednesday, August 7 — 6pm

The High Street Party Band is one of the Top-Rated Wedding, Corporate Event and Festival Bands on the West Coast. Dazzling crowds from New York to Las Vegas…from the Burbank Starlight Bowl to Hawaii, Portland, Seattle, Victoria BC and all places in between. High Street does it all. Playing hits from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today.

JuJu Eyeball

Wednesday, August 21 — 6pm

Bend Oregon has a Beatles cover band? They do now, luv. From She Loves You to She’s So Heavy, JuJu Eyeball takes an exciting and exacting look at The Beatles catalog. You’re likely to hear your favorite, and no one’s stopping you from dancing.

Original guitarist and native North Westerner Paul Eddy had long wanted to form a Beatles cover band. That desire became a reality when he met future band mates Dan Larsson and Karl Lindgren, who both happen to be Swedish. Thank you, Sweden.

Hokulea Dancers

Wednesday, September 4 — 6pm

Redmond’s very own traditional Hawaiian Dancers are back and are always a crowd favorite. This high energy troop will showcase traditional Hawaiian Island dance and drumming. Lead by Hawaiian Natives Novelen and Joey Tavita, they bring a true taste of the Islands with many generations of their family and friends. Come join us as we say Aloha to summer in the true Hawaiian style.

