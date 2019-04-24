Happy Rock Productions and The Tony Starlight Showroom are proud to announce a new type of entertainment event, Five Feet from Famous. Its debut event, Five Feet from Famous presents Eddie Martinez premiers May 11 at 8pm at the Tony Starlight Showroom in Portland.

What makes Five Feet from Famous different is that it’s focused on the fan as much as the artist. Audience sizes are kept intimate intentionally. The evening’s formal Interviewers (KGON’s Steve Pringle and Producer Daniel James) are huge fans themselves, but the audience participates throughout the production also. Audience members get to ask their own questions, interact with the artist in a multitude of ways, sing along with the hits, and are an intricate part of the evening. Each fan is guaranteed to personally meet the artist – Not in a meet and greet cattle-call, but in a personal, intimate-moment way that fans worldwide have been thirsting for since musicians started touring. Every fan is made to feel like a V.I.P. at a Five Feet from Famous event, and it’s completely a new fan and entertainment experience.

Such is the Eddie Martinez premier event. What starts with an excellent three-course dinner becomes a multimedia journey through the hits, videos and music that defined a generation — that Eddie personally played on. While fans may have seen Eddie in concert before, they have never experienced him in this manner. Sharing his career stories with the audience, from clips of him in videos and his star-packed onstage photos as lead guitarist with everyone from Run DMC to Robert Palmer, to learning about how a kid from the Bronx who grew up with Nile Rodgers ended up being one of the top session and touring guitarists of the 80’s and 90’s, playing for everyone from Mick Jagger to Rod Stewart to Blondie. Throughout the night, Eddie will play the licks that made so many famous, from Robert Palmer’s Addicted to Love and Simply Irresistible to David Lee Roth’s California Girls and Just a Gigolo to Rod Stewart’s Lost in You. Audiences will get to hear firsthand the backstage and touring stories that so many thirst for, and they will certainly feel like they have been Five Feet From Famous.

Five Feet from Famous Presents Eddie Martinez

@ The Tony Starlight Showroom

1125 SE Madison, Portland

May 11, Doors at 6pm, Dinner 6:45, Show 8pm

For tickets and reservations, please call 503-517-8584

tonystarlight.com