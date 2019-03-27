Flip Festival at Bend Habitat for Humanity ReStore

(Artwork made at a previous Trashformations created by Bleu Turrell that is installed in front of the Environmental Center in Bend | Photo courtesy of Bend Habitat for Humanity)

The Fifth Annual Furniture Flip Design Challenge, sponsored by DIY Cave, has returned to the Bend ReStore. This year, the popular community event — during which creative Central Oregonians transform discarded furniture, home accessories and/or building materials into something new and noteworthy — is expanding: Known as Flip Festival 2019, it spans two weeks and includes a live construction event and artist demonstrations.

The Fest kicks off on Saturday, April 6 with the rebirth of the beloved community event Trashformations, originally held at Pak-it Liquidators. During this one-day marathon arts project, local artists, welders, DIY’ers, crafters and curious folks will gather at the Bend ReStore and convert leftover, broken, discarded or otherwise unloved items into one-of-a-kind sculptures, artworks, furniture and garden art. You’re invited to come watch the creativity unfold.

On Friday, April 12, the Furniture Flip and Trashformations masterpieces will be revealed and sold during a reception and awards event from 6-8pm.

On Saturday, April 13, the Flip and Trashformations pieces will be on display and for sale (minus the items snapped up on Friday night) during regular ReStore hours (10am-4pm). From 11am-3pm, a rotating line-up of local artists will offer inspiring and novice-friendly demonstrations for anyone interested in tackling their own upcycle projects.

Join the celebration of what can happen when we think outside the box store, when we polish a diamond in the rough or reimagine the mundane and worn-out, when we find art in a trash heap. In a world where TV design shows and internet shopping have all but eliminated any sense of individual personality from home improvement, we could all use some inspiration.

When you shop Flip Festival at the ReStore, you support the arts, the environment and families in our community. This year, Bend Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years and the dedication of 128 homes for local families and individuals.

Event Schedule:

Saturday, April 6 from 10am-4pm: Trashformations Live Construction Event

Friday, April 12 from 6-8pm: Furniture Flip Reception and Awards Show

Saturday, April 13 from 10am-4pm: Furniture Flip and Trashformations Show and from 11am-3pm Artist Demonstrations

bendhabitat.org • furnitureflip@bendhabitat.org • 541-636-9937