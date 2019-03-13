Fly Into Spring Break with the High Desert Museum

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Spring break is around the corner and the High Desert Museum has a week packed with special programs, wildlife encounters and exciting exhibits. There’s simply no better place to spend spring break.

TAKE FLIGHT WITH SKY HUNTERS

Majestic raptors take to the air in the intimate flight program Sky Hunters. See owls, hawks, falcons and more soar just overhead and learn all about what makes these amazing creatures so special.

SKY HUNTERS

Saturday, March 23-Saturday, March 30

11am and 1:30pm

$5 — Members receive 20 percent discount

Tickets at highdesertmuseum.org/sky-hunters

MUSEUM & ME

Explore the High Desert Museum after hours during Museum & Me. It’s a special time for kids and adults with physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities and their families. Kick off spring break by taking in the Museum’s exhibits.

MUSEUM & ME

Saturday, March 23

5pm-8pm

FREE for individuals, friends and family

Register at highdesertmuseum.org/Museum-&-Me

GIVE YOUR WILD THINGS A KIDS DAY!

On the Wednesday of spring break, let the kids dive into the new exhibit The Beauty of Wild Things: Charcoal Drawings by April Coppini. Kids Day: Nature Large and Small is all about letting kids experience the exhibit through multiple interactive stations. They’ll get to view the tiniest creatures through microscopes, try their own hand at charcoal drawing and much more!

KIDS DAY: NATURE LARGE AND SMALL

Wednesday, March 27

10am-4pm

FREE with Museum admission

highdesertmuseum.org