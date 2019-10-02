Free Benefit Concert Tonight for Redmond Winter Shelter of Shepherd’s House Ministries

With plans to keep our Redmond Winter Shelter open for 120 consecutive days for the first time in our history and with a $5,000 matching challenge to help us raise needed dollars, our benefit concert is a vital step in funding the shelter for this upcoming cold, winter season. Grab a jacket and chair and join us for a great evening of music and fun.

Date: Wednesday, October 2 from 5-8pm

Location: American Legion Amphitheater in Redmond

Featured Bands: MAITA, Cosmonautical, Molly and the Middle Schoolers

The concert is FREE but donations to benefit the Redmond Winter Shelter will be accepted.

All proceeds go to the Redmond Winter Shelter.

Come help support a worthy cause.

Shepherd’s House Ministries