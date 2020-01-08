Free Music Education Workshop Offered in Tandem with Eldon T Jones & N Touch Tribute to Grover Washington, Jr.

(Eldon T Jones | Photo Courtesy of the Oxford Hotel Group)

BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford launches into 2020 with Eldon “T” Jones & N Touch, whose tasteful saxophone approach has been described to “empty the heart of its cares.”

“We’re looking forward to ringing in the new year with Eldon “T” Jones & N Touch, a collection of award-winning performers who go out of their way to give back to others in need,” said Samuel Johnson, general manager of the Oxford Hotel Bend. “Eldon “T” Jones & N Touch’s fabrication of groove jazz is truly spectacular, and we are elated to welcome them to the Bend community.”

All show tickets are sold out, but the public is invited to a free Music Education Workshop on Saturday, January 11, at 11:15am at the Oxford Hotel Bend. Hosted by Georges Bouhey, all ages and skill levels are welcome to gain insight and musical life lessons from Eldon “T” Jones & N Touch. Seating is limited, so arrive early.

Eldon developed his love for live music at a young age and soon began performing at his local church. After receiving prestigious accolades from the Performing Arts School in Portland and advancing his education at the acclaimed Mt. Hood Community College, Eldon started N Touch in 1995 — which quickly grew to a septet by 1998.

N Touch’s current lineup consists of gospel and keyboard lead Zack Poelwijk, Torry Ward on bass guitar, Jonathan Schuler on blues guitar and Charles Tellis on drums.

In 2001, the group released their debut album, N Touch, which is still widely esteemed by their dedicated following. Jazz compilation In Celebration of Life included the title track and shortly after became ranked as a Top 10 jazz track by Nu Flava Magazine. Almost 15 years later, Eldon contributed the song Love Will Find a Way to the Bespeak Love compilation, which reached the Top 10 UK Soul Charts. Eldon “T” Jones & N Touch have since appeared on nationally televised BET, performed with Grammy award-winning singer Yolanda Adams and legendary jazz bassist Leroy Vinegar, in addition to opening for the world-renowned Earth, Wind, and Fire.

Eldon continues to perform at his church and community-focused events such as the Oregon Symphony’s Gospel Christmas, Stomp Out Abuse and Black Parent Initiative. During the 2017 World Art Foundation’s annual MLK Tribute, Eldon received a lifetime achievement award that formally recognized his music as a blessing to the community.

jazzattheoxford.com