Free Summer Concerts are Back!

Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) is excited to announce the 2019 Free Summer Concert Series at Fir Street Park in downtown Sisters. This year’s lineup will bring fresh and diverse music to Sisters and is made possible through a sponsorship from First Interstate Bank. The concert performances are Thursday, July 18 with Rio Mira, a collective of folk musicians from Ecuador and Columbia; Thursday, August 1 with bluegrass powerhouse Town Mountain and Wednesday, August 21 with SFF fan favorites, Freddy & Francine. EXPLORE THE BANDS

For the summer series, SFF encourages patrons to bring blankets and low-back chairs, as seating is not provided. All shows start at 6:30pm, are free and open to the public and picnics are encouraged. The Fir Street Park venue is located in downtown Sisters at 150 N Fir St.

