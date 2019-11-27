Friends of the Redmond Branch Library Hosting Holiday Half-Off Book Sale

(Graphic | Courtesy of Friends of the Redmond Branch Library)

The Friends of the Redmond Branch Library (FORBL) is holding its Holiday Half-Off Book Sale on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7, 2019. The FORBL is a 501 c-3 nonprofit. The book sale will take place in the Friends Bookshop, located in the Redmond Library at 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond. FORBL members may attend from 10am to 12pm, and the event is open to the public from 12pm to 4:30pm both days.

Come on down to the bookshop and start your holiday shopping with books, art, prints, cards and much more.

For more information visit the FORBL website at: redmondfol.org or call 541.312.1060.

