Friends of Redmond Expanding Focus

The Friends of the Redmond Branch Library, a 501c3 non-profit, announce the group will be doing business as Friends of Redmond Oregon or FORO. FORO will work to extend fundraising to include all of Redmond.

As a part of this expanded fundraising, FORO has opened a second used bookstore to serve the community. The new bookstore, reBOOKS,”is located in the Redmond’s Bazaar at 531 NW Elm Street.

Expanding Fundraising with reBOOKS:

⦁ To ensure that The Friends are able to continue their long history of raising funds through the sale of used books when the Redmond Library undergoes an extended period of renovation.

⦁ The Friends were notified that the Library will be taking over the current Bookshop space to better provide library services to meet the needs of growing community.

⦁ The limited space in the remodeled Redmond Library would no longer meet the needs of the Redmond community for low-cost quality used books. In addition, the Library will be unable to provide storage for the book donations received from the community.

⦁ The Friends wanted to broaden how they serve their community. Books, art and cards sold in reBOOKS raise funds which are exclusively used to support other organizations operating in Redmond.

Business as usual in the “Friends Bookshop”:

The Friends will continue to operate the Friends Bookshop until construction begins in the Redmond Library. Per a long standing commitment, all proceeds from sales in the Friends Bookshop will continue to support the Redmond Library.

For the convenience of the public, prices at both reBOOKS and the Friends Bookshop are the same. Both locations will gladly accept donations of books, CDs and DVDs.

Redmond’s Bazaar and reBOOKS hours of operation are: Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-6pm.

The Friends Bookshop at 541-312-1060 or Redmond’s Bazaar at 541-548-1015.