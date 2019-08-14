Fur Ball Fundraiser Features Animals on the Catwalk

(Photo | Courtesy of Bend Spay and Neuter Program)

The Fur Ball is an evening of fun that features animals on the catwalk on Friday, August 23 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship venue in Bend.

The Fur Ball, presented by Bend Veterinary Clinic and Team Kia of Bend, features animals strutting down the 100-foot-long catwalk as they compete for awards. The fun evening amongst fellow animal lovers includes appetizers, beverages, Wheel of Fur-tune and silent auction.

The Fur Ball benefits the Humane Society of Central Oregon’s Bend Spay and Neuter Program, which provides low cost services for dogs and cats to help keep people and pets together.

Showcase your pet on the catwalk in front of an animal loving audience. Pets on the Catwalk Categories:

Best Pet Costume

Best Owner and Pet Costume Combo

Best Trick

The De-Tails

When: Friday, August 23, 5:30-9pm

Where: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend, OR 97703

Admission: $45 individual ticket; $80 couple; $100 pet in costume plus one ticket

bendspayneuter.org/fur-ball-2019 • bendspayneuter.org