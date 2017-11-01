Bend Comedy’s New Show for Nerds

Fuzzy Logic is a live, interactive, variety show for geeks and nerds! Produced and hosted by local Bend nerds, ready to share their passions and interests with you as long as you are ready to share yours. The open platform and fluid structure of this unique show allows for everyone to get a chance to share what they enjoy with others. Our guest panel of experts, professionals and comedians will teach and entertain you. Everyone attending will get a chance to interact with the show and the guests. From audience trivia to the Q&A with our panel of specialists, everyone will get a chance to play along.

The Fuzzy Logic crew includes Host Ryan Traughber, Consigliere Elaine Johnson, Antagonist, Brad Knowles, Dungeon Master (TBD, apply to be our Dungeon Master at bendcomedy.com/dungeonmaster). Guests for this episode are Intermediary, Dusty York, Comedian, Derek Sheen, Expert Dr. Wendi Wampler… and you!

Friday, November 2, 8pm at 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend

$8 online, $10 at the door, tickets can be purchased online at bendcomedy.com/store.

BendComedy.com