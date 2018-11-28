Geiser Grand Plans Holiday Magic in December

(Photo courtesy of Geiser Grand)

Beneath the famous stained glass ceiling and two-stories-tall Christmas tree, the historic Geiser Grand has several magical events planned in December. The hotel’s elves launch the festivities December 14, when guests can expect fresh-baked cookies and cold milk delivered free of charge to their rooms each evening through December 30.

Sleigh rides are Saturdays starting December 8, 7:30-9:30pm, as well as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Laugh at Ole Man Winter as you tour the Baker City Historic District. $24/seat includes hot drink after in the 1889 Café.

Holiday High Tea will be held December 8, 15 and 22 at 2:30pm. The Victorians called it High Tea. Really it’s a delicious lunch. Inspired by actual historic menus, enjoy an elegant experience with white linen and silver service at a table next to the tall Christmas tree under the stained glass ceiling. The day begins at 2:30pm followed by the Historic Tour at 3:30pm. Princess Tea (age 14+under) $12. Adults $24 per person.

Christmas Opera is December 18, 6-9pm. Embrace the holiday spirit with opera arias, Christmas carols and good cheer from Opera Elect, free of charge with dinner reservations. Enjoy drinks or a meal right next to the Christmas tree in the Palm Court.

Christmas Feast is on Christmas Day. Start with a crisp green salad, fresh fruit or gourmet from-scratch soup. Then choose from five wonderful entrees: house-smoked turkey breast and stuffing, glazed ham, certified Angus prime rib, seafood cioppino and pumpkin ravioli; glazed carrots almondine and red potatoes. Then for dessert, choose from extravagant gourmet creations. Reservations are available noon-8pm. Christmas Brunch is 7am-noon. The bar will be open with bar bites and desserts from 8pm to close. Kids from $14. Adults from $19.

Finally, on December 31, kick off 2019 with a memorable New Year’s Eve dinner in the Palm Court. Reservations are available 5 -9pm. A champagne toast at midnight is complimentary for overnight guests.

The Geiser Grand first opened on Main Street in Baker City in 1889. In the late 1990s, current owner Barbara Sidway restored the building from bottom to top and reopened the hotel. The New York Times said, the Geiser Grand is, “…something out of a time machine tale … a sparkling symbol of the gold-mining boom that had enriched this sagebrush-covered corner of eastern Oregon.” The hotel features an exquisite stained glass ceiling, mahogany detailing and crystal chandeliers – and offers house-made cuisine, luxurious suites and five meeting rooms. More information can be found at www.GeiserGrand.com or www.Facebook.com/GeiserGrand, or by emailing info@geisergrand.com.