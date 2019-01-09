Get Going on Your New Year’s Goals with Roundabout Books

Ready to get going on your new year’s goals in a fun and unique way? Let’s get started…

Podcasts

Marcia K. Morgan was just interviewed for two upcoming motivational podcasts. You can listen to the shows any time wherever you download your podcasts. The air release dates are below.

January 7 Authors of the Pacific Northwest podcast with interviewer Vikki Carter

January 8 Women Who Rise podcast with interviewer Lara Dalch

Workshops and Book Signings

January 12 Roundabout Books in Bend, Oregon from 1-2pm Marcia will have a short talk and book signing. Free.