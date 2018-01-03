Cascades Theatrical Company is proud to present Radiance: The Passion of Marie Curie for their next main stage production. You may know about Marie Curie’s accomplishments on the world stage of science with her work in the theory of radioactivity, as well as the discovery of the elements polonium and radium. You may also be familiar with her two Nobel Prizes — one in physics and one in chemistry. In fact, she is the only person to win Nobel Prizes in two different sciences. But now you have the incredible opportunity to get to know the person.

Radiance: The Passion of Marie Curie provides a unique view into not only her professional accomplishments, but also her life — as a scientist, a mother, a wife and a woman at the turn of the 20th century. This beautifully written play by Alan Alda — yes THAT Alan Alda, takes an intimate look at personal side of this strong enigmatic woman.

Adeptly directed by Marla Manning, come get to know Marie Curie — her passions, her dreams and her resiliency. Radiance: The Passion of Marie Curie runs January 19 to February 4.

Also at Cascade Theatrical in January… get your improv on with Triage! Improv Group. Participate in the hilarity and see your suggestions incorporated into scenes with the Traige! troupe. Don’t miss a chance to be part of the show. Please note that discretion is advised due to the potential adult content for this month’s show. Showing January 12 at 8pm. Tickets are $5.

Tickets and info at www.cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803