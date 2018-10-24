Get Ready, Get Set, Write!

Write Your Novel This November with NaNoWriMo and Deschutes Public Library

November can mean football, Thanksgiving and pumpkin spice everything. But it also means writing: Nearly half a million people around the world set aside time every November to write their stories as part of National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo. This annual creative writing project aims to get people of all ages to write 50,000 words by the end of the month.

Deschutes Public Library joins hundreds of libraries, bookstores and community centers in November as they open their doors and host programs for writers. The library will follow the NaNoWriMo guidelines (50,000 words/200 pages) and will host weekly meetings at the East Bend Library to encourage writers to check in, cheer each other on, discuss technique and do some writing together.

“Taking part in NaNoWriMo extends Deschutes Public Library’s ongoing commitment to the local writing community,” says Chantal Strobel, Manager of Community Relations at the library. “Our ‘Write Here!’ series of programs for writers brought in hundreds of participants in its first year, and we’re excited to host NaNoWriMo sessions as another way to get Central Oregon writers together.”

The weekly sessions will be facilitated by writing instructors Irene Cooper, Mike Cooper and Ellen Santasiero. The events begin with a kick-off and are followed by weekly sessions:

NaNoWriMo Kick-off: Saturday, October 27 | 2pm | Downtown Bend Library

NaNoWriMo Begins: Thursday, November 1 | 5:30-7:30pm | East Bend Library

NaNoWriMo Second Week: Thursday, November 8 | 5:30-7:30pm | East Bend Library

NaNoWriMo Third Week: Thursday, November 15 | 5:30-7:30pm | East Bend Library

NaNoWriMo Penultimate Week: Monday, November 19 | 5:30-7:30pm | East Bend Library

NaNoWriMo Final Week & Beyond: Thursday, November 29 | 5:30-7:30pm | East Bend Library

NaNoWriMo participants can check in anytime between 5:30-7:30pm at the weekly meetups, or can stay for the full session. No registration is required.

Over 250 NaNoWriMo novels have been traditionally published. They include Sara Gruen’s Water for Elephants, Erin Morgenstern’s The Night Circus, Hugh Howey’s Wool, Rainbow Rowell’s Fangirl, Jason Hough’s The Darwin Elevator, and Marissa Meyer’s Cinder. NaNoWriMo’s programs now include National Novel Writing Month in November, Camp NaNoWriMo, the Young Writers Program, Come Write In and the “Now What?” Months.

For more information about the NaNoWriMo sessions or other library programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats, seating or auxiliary aides) should contact Paige at 541-312-1063.

