Give the Gift of Art

(Art above by Dori Kite)

Have some fun while you complete your Christmas shopping list! The Artists’ Gallery in the Village at Sunriver provides of the most beautiful and reasonable priced unique gifts that will be perfect for friends and family. Pricing begins from around $10, or shoppers can invest in a fine art heirloom piece.

If you really want to enjoy the season’s festivities, stop by during the gallery’s Second Saturday event and party with the 30 local artists while you’re shopping. We provide the food, wine, beer and lots of fun.

See you Saturday December 8 from 4 to 7pm. The Artists’ Gallery is an official drop off site for TOYS FOR T so bring an unwrapped gift to add joy to a child’s Christmas. Our empty toy box is waiting to be filled all month.