Giving In Style: Supporting The Community Is Always Fashionable

Annual fashion show and fundraiser benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend (BGCB) and BendGivesBack are proud to announce, Giving In Style, a fun-filled, community-focused fashion show and fundraiser benefiting BGCB.

Making its debut this fall, Giving In Style is designed to be a new, annual marquee event in Bend, attracting an active, socially-conscious, and philanthropic audience to learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs.

The event will be held on October 12 at The Pavilion at Tetherow.

Giving in Style will present a lively affair and exciting opportunity to engage the local community to learn about an important organization while enjoying a fun, fashionable evening with some familiar faces as “models” walking the runway for a great cause.

“We are thrilled to be the beneficiaries of this year’s Giving In Style,” says Amanda Gow, Executive Director of BGCB. “This special event will allow us to share our important story and reach a new group of supporters.”

As a nationwide organization making impact locally, Boys & Girls Clubs offer life-changing programs to youth between the ages of five to 18 years old. Their programs focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, character development and citizenship involvement in our community. By raising money to support the BGCB, Giving In Style is making a difference for this organization striving to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us the most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

“My family has been involved with Boys & Girls Clubs for as long as I can remember,” says Andra von Behren, Executive Director of BendGivesBack. “I’m really excited about this opportunity to work with them and create a unique event that gives back to the community.”

Overlooking the fairways in Tetherow’s Pavilion, Giving in Style guests will be treated to sunset cocktails and a sit-down dinner while local notables strut the runway in couture ranging from contemporary apparel to fitness fashion—“Bend style”. For dessert, the show will be followed by sweet treats and dancing with live music by local favorite, Precious Byrd.

Giving In Style is proudly presented by Merit Wealth Management, with generous support from Hayden Homes, Banana Republic, Athleta, Tetherow Resort and other community-minded sponsors making a meaningful contribution to the lives of at-risk children.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

Since 1994, it has been the vision of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend to be recognized as a premiere youth organization in Bend, serving as a catalyst to create hope and opportunities for school-aged kids, inspiring success and igniting a passion for lifelong learning, good citizenship and living healthy lifestyles. It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more information or to make a donation, please visit our website at: www.bgcbend.org or call 541-617-2877.

About Bend Gives Back, Inc. (BGB)

Serving the community of Bend, Oregon, BGB is a 501(c)3 charity organization dedicated to helping other local non-profits raise funds through special events and strategic development services.

For more information, please visit: www.givinginstyle.org

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact: sponsors@givinginstyle.org

Interested in being a model: models@givinginstyle.org