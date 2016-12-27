GO PLAY Winter Recreation Activities in Central Oregon

Go outside for skiing, tubing, carriage rides, sledding or ice skating or try trampoling!

Ice Skating

The Pavilion Bend, Seventh Mountain Open Air Rink, Village Ice Pavilion in Sunriver, Redmond Ice Rink

Starting at $10

Lace up your boots and practice those pirouettes, it’s skating season in Central Oregon! Dazzle friends and family with elegant moves or glide around hand in hand with that special someone. Skating is a great way to have fun and stay active this winter. Enjoy a sunny view of the Cascades or a moonlit snowfall at a number of indoor and outdoor venues. Skate your heart out and curl up rink side with a cup of hot cocoa! Celebrate birthdays, holidays and anniversaries with an activity for all skill levels and all ages!

Dog Sledding

Oregon Trail of Dreams at Mt. Bachelor

Starting at $109 Adult, $50 Youth

Put a “paws” on the winter doldrums and thrill your senses with a picturesque sled ride through Deschutes National Forest! Learn about the epic Alaskan Iditarod and its inspiring competitors on two and four legs. Stay cozy under blankets while sliding through the snow and enjoy a unique mode of winter transportation! Basic trips last one hour and include an optional feeding after the ride. Plan a daylong adventure with the Marathon Trip to Elk Lake! Sleds hold four people or 450 pounds and are a perfect outing with family or friends!

Skiing & Snowboarding

Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort

Day Pass $92

Winter activities on Mt. Bachelor are endless. For many Bend locals, skiing or snowboarding Mt. Bachelor is their raison d’etre. Go find out why it is consistently rated as one of the Northwest’s biggest and best ski resort destinations by trade magazines and visitors alike. Seasoned and new powder enthusiasts can look forward to something fresh with the newest lift Cloudchaser, opening on Bachelor’s eastside this December.

Tubing

Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort & SHARC

Starting at $10

Rest those powder legs and enjoy a different kind of downhill thrill! Slide down the 800 ft. rolling hill at Mt. Bachelor’s Snowblast Tubing Park, available for two hour sessions or all day. No need to drudge back up as Bachelor’s surface lifts will carry you up for another run. The Park operates on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and weekly during holiday and vacation times.

Choose between three steepness levels at Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Rec center, the largest is even available without snow! Tubing is open on weekends with extended date over the holidays. RSVP for the Black Light Blast nights featuring music, lasers, glow runs and more!

Snowshoeing

Wanderlust Tours

Day Rentals start at $10

Tours starting at $75 adult $55 children

Ever wonder what it was like to track an animal or trap furs in the Oregon frontier? Experience the serenity and peace of the winter forest with the benefit of modern snowshoe technology. Blaze your own path on a system of trails in one of five Sno-Parks off Century Drive. Snowshoe equipment and trail maps are available for rental and purchase at a number of local outdoor retailers.

Sign up for a tour with Wanderlust Tours and an experienced guide will lead you through a winter wonderland! Tours include snowshoes, transportation, hot cocoa and award winning naturalists. Learn about the area’s natural history as you take in the beautiful sights of the Cascades in winter! Children eight and older are welcome.

Cross Country Skiing

Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center, Century Drive Sno-parks

Day Rentals start at $19

Don’t get snowed in all winter, grab a pair of skis and lay down some tracks! Cross country skiing is an activity accessible for all ages and fitness levels. Go for a leisurely stroll or get your heart pumped up to enjoy one of the longest ski seasons in North America. Experience the breathtaking Deschutes National Forest on groomed trails at the Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center or at the popular Virginia Meissner Sno-park. Take your furry friends out on the dog-friendly trails at Wanoga Sno-park. Skis and equipment are available for rent or purchase at Mt.Bachelor and local dealers in town.

Central Oregon Aerial Arts

$20 per class, private lessons and multi-class discounts available

Tired of going nowhere in your spin class? Elevate your winter fitness with Central Oregon Aerial Arts! Aerial arts are a fun full-body workout for men and women ages seven and up, using specially made fabrics to wrap and suspend yourself (above safety pads). COAA has two studio locations, on the south side of Bend and at Sisters Athletic Club. Instructors will work with you at your own pace and skill level, keeping safety the top priority. All skill levels are welcome, so bring a friend or shake up your routine with a unique activity that will make you go Cirque de So-hey!

Mountain Air Trampoline Park

Starting at $12

Jump up and get down at Bend’s newest indoor recreation center! Featuring over fifty connected trampolines, Mountain Air is an awesome way to gain some extra altitude. The Park also includes dodgeball, a giant airbag pit and a two lane basketball court for dunking. There is a designated Toddler Zone for children 46 inches and shorter, and lounge area with Wi-fi for jumpers and non-jumpers to get grounded. Mountain Air is the perfect place for a birthday party or to spend some time bouncing off the walls!

Carriage and Sleigh Rides

Sunriver Resort & Old Mill District

Enjoy the beauty of Central Oregon in a one horse open sleigh─ hey! At Sunriver Resort take a ride along the Deschutes while snuggled up with loved ones and cozy blankets. The classic Victorian sleigh will take you and your family gallivanting through the forest with bells jingling! Call Sunriver Resort for reservations.

See the Old Mill dressed up in tinsel and lights! Complimentary carriage rides are offered to shoppers through Cowboy Carriage. The sleigh station is located between Ben & Jerry’s and Francesca’s. Rides are available Saturday & Sunday from November 26 – December 11, then daily on December 16-23, 27-29. Hours each day are 1-4pm. Donations and tips will benefit Kids Center, a local non-profit that helps prevent child abuse.

Annual Christmas Paddle

Friday, December 11

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe

Decorate more than just your tree! Join the community for the Annual Christmas Lights Kayak! Bring lights, trees, wreaths and holiday cheer! Participants should meet at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe at 3:15pm and the crowd will embark at 4pm to paddle upstream to the Flag Bridge. Spectators will be able to see the festive flotilla from approximately 4:15-6pm. Everyone is invited back to Tumalo Creek after the paddle for hot drinks and good times.