Going Big and Beachy at Baltazar’s

(Photo courtesy of WAVEJourney.com)

Got a hankering for fresh fish or seafood? Baltazar’s, an upscale Mexican restaurant on Bend’s Westside, might not be the first thought that comes to mind, but it should be. Just one caveat: Come hungry.

Baltazar’s pitcher of Cadillac margaritas and his shrimp cocktail reveal a lot about owner Baltazar’s philosophy.

I’ll start with the beverages. The tall, narrow glass pitcher of Cadillac margaritas provided four of us with three rounds. Even at $60 a pitcher, that’s about half of what you’d pay for that many margaritas elsewhere, and with fresh juice and plenty of tequila these are better.

Size does matter at Baltazar’s, and that’s a beautiful thing. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen larger prawns than the jumbos perched on the rim of a stemmed margarita glass. Seriously fresh, they were also tender as could be. The accompanying cocktail sauce with a hint of Mexican hot sauce instead of horseradish served over a bed of onions, cucumber and avocado proved to be a fine accompaniment.

The rest of the appetizers tell the rest of the story.

Monster crab cakes were crispy and meaty—not a lot of filler and not greasy. The creamy, slightly smoky and sweet chipotle sauce with a drizzle of chocolate mole that came on the side along with a crunchy corn salsa made with carrots, celery, onion and cilantro hit all the texture and flavor notes.

Surprisingly, the exact same chipotle sauce and corn salsa also perfectly showcased the bright pink and delicious ahi tuna, which was rare and seared to perfection just as the menu had promised.

Finally, we tasted the shrimp ceviche, which is so divine it deserves a moment of silent remembrance. Marinated to order and served on tiny, crispy corn tortillas, it makes you feel like your toes are buried in the warm sand and the waves are lapping just beyond. That’s hard to do in Central Oregon, especially once winter has set in.

Our entrées continued to hit the mark.

Our seafood combo platter with mushrooms and al dente carrots, served with white rice and a creamy black bean puree like all the rest of the main courses, was so large the plate almost didn’t fit on the table.

The lobster enchilada and the seafood relleno both featured a mind-boggling amount of succulent seafood along with Baltazar’s homemade seafood sauce, melted jack cheese and avocado slices. Just typing the words makes me want to climb in my car and zoom over to the restaurant for more.

Baltazar is simply a master with all the ingredients from the sea that he grew up eating in Mazatlan. So naturally, we also ordered the carne asada. I know what you’re thinking. But Baltazar’s carne asada, just like the rest of his food, is a cut above. Buttery in texture with char-meets-citrus flavors, it’s simply the best I’ve ever tasted.

“I’m in love,” my friend Leah announced.

Ditto.

Baltazar’s

1465 SW Knoll Ave., Bend

541-382-6622

Owner: Baltazar O. Chavez

Hours: Sunday — Thursday 4:30-8:30pm; Friday-Saturday 4:30-9:30pm