Golf in June and Get in on a Free Tournament: Sunriver Music Festival’s Swings Fore Strings

It’s not too early to put together your foursome or be a sponsor at the 12th annual SWINGS FORE STRINGS golf tournament, Sunday, June 7 at Sunriver Resort’s Woodlands Golf Course.

Thanks to the generosity of our sponsor, Sunriver Resort, the entry fee of the tournament is the same as a regular round of golf, $130. But your fee includes a post-event catered dinner, raffle, tee prizes and fun challenges on the holes PLUS free Sunriver Brewing beer throughout the day and live music from Sunriver Music Festival Young Artists Scholarship recipients during the dinner. Best of all, all proceeds from the tournament benefit the Festival’s 43rd season Summer Festival and the Young Artists Scholarship program.

Another bonus from Sunriver Resort: All players will receive a special $50 round of golf (cart included) at Meadows and Woodlands during the few days surrounding the tournament.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. A hole sponsorship with one free entry is $230, and a hole sponsorship with four entries (foursome) is $620. Both offer abundant promotional visibility — signage at the hole, on event material, on media before and after the event, exposure in the Summer Festival program and opportunity to distribute swag at the event if desired.

SWINGS FORE STRINGS — $130 per player, $520 for a foursome, includes:

18 holes of prime golfing, with cart

Italian dinner catered by the Sunriver Resort chefs

Complimentary beer all day from Sunriver Brewing Company

Raffle, silent auction and fun games and challenges on the holes for prizes!

Live music performed by Sunriver Music Festival Young Artists Scholarship recipients.

Registration is now open. You can register three ways: 1) via the Sunriver Music Festival golf page: sunrivermusic.org/events/swings-fore-strings, 2) call 541-593-1084 or 3) email the Festival at information@sunrivermusic.org. Deadline: Friday, May 29.

sunrivermusic.org