Gravity-Defying Physical Storytelling

This January, the Tower Theatre Foundation is saving you a cozy seat in the comfort Bend’s living room! Sunday, January 15 at 3pm or 7:30pm join the Tower for an unparalleled performance of physicality from the New York cirque group, PUSH Physical Theatre.

Their award-winning production is like watching a live action movie. These masters of physical storytelling captivate audiences with gravity-defying, dance-infused, acrobatic high-jinx, and they play out the narratives of our lives as a metaphor-in motion with hope, strength, and humor. Mark Cuddy, artistic director of Geva Theatre Center in New York, said, “By far, their performances were the highlight of the entire season. Superb people, superb artists, and superb collaborators. They are a treasure.”

We’re in for a treat – come experience the strength of the human soul expressed by the power of the human body.

These performances are presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and sponsored by Bend Surgery Center with additional support from Central Oregon Radiology, Deschutes Brewery, Oregrown, and Taylor Northwest.

