Gritty Guitar + Blissful Blues = Rootsy Racket

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

The Record Company Make Central Oregon Debut at Tower Theatre

Better than a rock or a hard place, on February 4 at 7:30pm, get caught between the stomp of mid-century rock and roll and the soulful kick of Delta blues. Presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation, The Record Company makes their Central Oregon debut promising to kick up a raw, rootsy racket with their gritty slide guitar, fuzzed-out bass and driving drums. The GRAMMY-nominated power-trio are known for alternative hits Life to Fix, Off The Ground and Rita Mae Young. Rolling Stone Country named their set at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival among the “’5 Best Country and Americana Moments,’ a wildly energetic show and one of the most communal experiences of the festival.” The Record Company has also played a series of national and international tours and shows with a diverse group of legends and like-minded artists, including; My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, John Mayer, BB King, Mavis Staples and currently Bob Seger.

Plus, Portland singer-songwriter Jacob Miller returns to perform the opening set and showcase songs from his new album. A highly charismatic individual with roots firmly planted in American traditional music, Jacob crafts a timeless sound unique to his style and abilities.

towertheatre.org • facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre

The Record Company with special guest Jacob Miller

Monday, February 4, 7:30pm

Tickets: Reserved Seating $27, $32 $42 (plus $3 preservation fee)

541-317-0700 • TowerTheatre.org