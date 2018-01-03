Hall of Fame Performer & Elegant Dinner Highlights February Valentine’s Day in Sunriver

It is not too early to polish up your dancing shoes and reserve a spot at Sunriver Music Festival’s Tenth Annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance and Concert, Wednesday, February 14 at 5:30pm in Sunriver’s historic Great Hall.

“This has always been one of our most popular events,” explains Festival Executive Director Pam Beezley. “While it may be cold outside, inside the Great Hall it is going to be red hot as one of the youngest members in the Oregon Music Hall of Fame Patrick Lamb and his band returns to Central Oregon.”

Patrick Lamb’s last three singles were all top ranked on Billboard and he often tours with such Grammy winners as Diane Schuur, Alice Cooper, Smokey Robinson, Bobby Kimball, Gino Vannelli, Bobby Caldwell, Jeff Lorber Fusion and Tommy Thayer. When not touring as a “saxophonist to the stars,” Patrick entertains sell-out crowds with his own distinctive musical style and craftsmanship. Read more about Patrick Lamb at www.patricklamb.com.

Presented by the Sunriver Music Festival and Sunriver Resort, the evening includes a hosted happy hour, a gourmet-crafted four course dinner by the Sunriver Resort, a full concert and of course, dancing.

Come alone or bring your friends. Tables for two or eight are available. Tickets are $75 per person for Festival members, $80 for non-members. Historically, tickets go quickly, so call the Festival Ticket Office (541-593-9310), email tickets@sunrivermusic.org or go online (www.sunrivermusic.org) to make your Valentine’s Day memorable.

You can extend this special romantic event by booking a lodging package at the Sunriver Resort. Check www.sunriver-resort.com for a Special Sunriver Resort Fiftieth Anniversary lodging package.

www.sunrivermusic.org