Hand to God Kicks Off at 2nd Street Theater

Stage Right Productions & Lonely Fish Productions present HAND to GOD by Robert Askins at 2nd Street Theater January 13-28. This is the Oregon premier of the five-time Tony Award nominee production.

Shy, inquisitive student Jason finds an outlet for his burgeoning creativity at the Christian Puppet Ministry in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas, until his hand puppet Tyrone — once soft-spoken — takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own.

“Hand to God is such an incredible show that delves into the darkness and struggles that we feel in our everyday lives,” says Director Scott Schultz. “ We often find ourselves questioning our spirituality and morals on a daily basis. This show sheds a light on morality and mental illness.”

Hand to God serves well as a follow up to Lonely Fish’s 2015 hit 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche because it examines a part of life that people would rather avoid – religion and personal morals.

Lonely Fish Productions is known for bringing the popular Rocky Horror Picture Show to 2nd Street Theater for midnight showings in October and will be presenting Heathers the Musical at 2nd Street Theater in September 2017.

Reserved Tickets are $19 adults,$16 Student/Seniors and are available by calling the box office at 541-312-9626 or at www.2ndstreettheater.com

Performances are Thursdays-Saturdays 7:30pm, Sundays 3pm. There will be an opening night Champagne celebration on Friday, January 13 from 6:30-7:30pm. **Contains adult language and situations.