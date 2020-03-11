Happening, A Clean Energy Revolution to Screen in Bend March 24

(Photo | Courtesy of 350 Deschutes)

Come watch Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution with 350 Deschutes on Tuesday, March 24 at 6pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall Street in Bend. After the movie, there will be a panel discussion about clean energy around the country and how we can embrace it here in central Oregon. A $5 donation per person upon entry is suggested to help 350 Deschutes further clean energy initiatives within our community (kids can come watch for free).

Movie Synopsis: Filmmaker James Redford embarks on a colorful personal journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits and makes communities stronger and healthier across the U.S. Unlikely entrepreneurs in communities from Georgetown, TX to Buffalo, NY reveal pioneering clean energy solutions while James’ discovery of how clean energy works, and what it means at a personal level, becomes the audiences’ discovery too. Reaching well beyond a great story of technology and innovation, Happening explores issues of human resilience, social justice, embracing the future and finding hope for our survival.

Please RSVP and share with family and friends!

Happening has been the “Official Selection” at nine film festivals: Woodstock Film Festival, Mill Valley Film Festival, New York Wild Film Festival, St Louis Film Festival, American Film Showcase more.

Mark Ruffalo stars in this one-hour movie, which is full of inspiration and hope for the future.

RSVP at 350deschutes.org.

Reviews:

“We found the next great environmental documentary.

The film aims to be a beacon of hope in a climate discourse that is often gloomy, and it succeeds.”— Emma Loewe, MindBodyGreen.com

“Much-needed hope for planet earth.

A new film premiering tonight on HBO shows that politicians, business executives and activists can band together for lasting, positive change.” — Titi Yu, Moyers and Company

“Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution gives us hope for the future.

Each and every stop and encounter Redford has, including talking with activist and actor Mark Ruffalo and the Navy, who makes their own energy, is simply uplifting.” — Pamela Powell, Reel Honest Reviews

350deschutes.org