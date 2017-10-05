Haunt Walks & Talks Returns to Deschutes Historical Museum

GET READY FOR THE HAUNTING TO BEGIN! The Deschutes Historical Museum’s Historical Haunts of Downtown Bend Tours return for two nights only, October 13 &14. Twelve one-hour tours are offered each night with the first tour leaving at 4pm and the last leaving at 7:30pm.

If you missed this fun event last year, bring your flashlights, comfortable walking shoes, and plenty of nerves, as our tour guides lead you along the streets and alleys of historic downtown; telling tales from the town’s past weaving it with a pinch of the paranormal and mystery of the unknown. Tour space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Cost is $10 per person and $5 for Deschutes Historical Museum Members. Children 12 years and under are free. Tour fee includes museum admission. All tours begin at the Museum and end downtown Bend. Please note: as many featured locations are operating businesses inside, tours do not enter into any buildings. Hot chocolate and apple cider will be available. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. October 13.

The Deschutes Historical Museum is located at 129 NW Idaho Ave, between Wall and Bond. Please visit the Deschutes Historical Museum website at www.deschuteshistory.org or call (541) 389-1813 for more information.

*Each walking tour is approximately one mile in length of flat walkways.