Have an “Art Attack!” Art Show & Demonstration

Eight well-recognized local artists will be holding a demonstration of their unique painting skills in Sisters, Oregon on August 11. These artists are all part of an artist critique group formed two years ago, going by the moniker “The Brave Up Review” Group.

Artist collaborations have a long and rich history. In ateliers across Europe, Canada and the United States in the early part of the 20th Century, famous collaborations were formed— The Barbizon School (France), Group of Seven (Canada), Taos Society of Artists (New Mexico) and the Carmel Art Association (one of many in California).

Members of Brave Up have been meeting monthly to share each other’s works-in-process and to benefit from having their paintings viewed by fresh eyes. They decided to call themselves The Brave Up Review when they reflected on the great amount of courage it takes to grow as an artist, forcing challenges upon themselves that go beyond their comfort level. Artists need to “Brave Up” to become masterful at their craft.

This exhibition and show will provide visitors to an opportunity to interact with the Brave Up artists, see how they approach paintings, and learn about their different techniques. All this will occur in a pleasant outdoor setting adjacent to the Collections Gallery at 353 W Hood Ave, in Sisters, on Sunday, August 11 from 10am to 4pm. There will be live music and free refreshments.

Artists participating:

JoAnn Burgess, a pastel artist from Sisters and showing at Hood Avenue Art, is recognized for both her landscape and abstract works.

Clarke Berryman specializes in portraits of animals and people with exquisite detail that pulls the viewer in.

Gary Cooley is a recognized sculptor; his work may be seen at Gary Cooley’s Collection Gallery in Sisters.

Janice Druian, represented by Tumalo Art. Co. and Butter’s Gallery in Portland, is known for her high desert paintings.

Jim Horsley, also from Sisters, does representational work of the American West, which can be seen at Gary Cooley’s Gallery in Sisters, and Kelly Wick’s Gallery in Joseph, Oregon.

Katherine Taylor, represented by several local and national galleries, is known for her use of strong contrast and painterly brushwork in oil paintings that capture warm sunlight illuminating dark places.

Randall Tillery is a national award winning artist who masterfully paints scenes of the natural beauty in regions everywhere, especially in Hawaii, Oregon, California and New Mexico where he exhibits his work.

Mike Wise is a plein air artist located in Bend. Working from life he captures local landscapes that are alive with color, texture, and captures our connection to nature.

