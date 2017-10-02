Hawaiian Holiday Gala

(Bill Keale. Photo by Tiffany Keale)

Assistance League of Bend invites you to attend their annual gala at the Riverhouse Convention Center on Saturday, November 11. The festivities will begin at 5:30pm with live entertainment from Bend resident, Bill Keale performing his music of the islands. Bill will be joined later in the program by ‘Uhane Hawaii, a dance troupe

from Redmond.

The evening program will include silent and live auctions, no host bar, dinner and the Dessert Dash, always a crowd favorite. The live auction includes a five night/six day stay in a villa for two couples on the island of Kauai. The Presenting Gold Sponsor for this year’s event is Light Elegance, a business located in Redmond. The Silver Sponsor is St. Charles Health System. Bronze Sponsors include Umpqua Bank and the Riverhouse on the Deschutes.

The tickets are $100 per person and are available at www.AssistanceLeagueBend.com. Stay tuned to Assistance League’s website and Facebook page www.facebook.com/Assistance-League-of-Bend for up-to-date information on the exciting trips and items available for bidding. All proceeds raised at the event go to support the philanthropic programs of Assistance League of Bend such as Operation School Bell, the program that provides new school clothing for students in need in Deschutes County.